Cagliari vs Lazio Prediction and Betting Tips | 3rd February 2025

The 2024-25 edition of Serie A is back in action with another set of matches this week as Cagliari lock horns with Lazio in an important encounter at the Sardegna Arena on Monday. The two teams have experienced contrasting fortunes this season and will want to win this game.

Cagliari vs Lazio Preview

Lazio are currently in sixth place in the Serie A standings and have stepped up to the plate so far this season. The Biancocelesti slumped to a 1-0 defeat at the hands of Braga in the UEFA Europa League in their previous game and have a point to prove this week.

Cagliari, on the other hand, are in 16th place in the league table at the moment and have struggled so far this season. The home side suffered a 2-0 defeat against Torino last week and will need to bounce back in this fixture.

Cagliari vs Lazio Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Lazio have an excellent recent record against Cagliari and have won 26 out of the last 41 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Cagliari's seven victories.

Lazio are unbeaten in their last 19 matches against Cagliari in Serie A - joint-longest such run against a single opponent in the history of the competition.

Cagliari have lost each of their last five matches at home against Lazio in Serie A and have conceded a total of 12 goals in these games.

Lazio have scored a total of 43 goals in their last 19 matches against Cagliari in Serie A - they have scored more goals only against Sampdoria in the competition.

Cagliari have lost nine matches without scoring a single goal in Serie A so far this season.

Lazio are winless in six of their last nine matches in Serie A.

Cagliari vs Lazio Prediction

Lazio have been fairly impressive this season but have stuttered regularly over the past month. Valentin Castellanos has been impressive for the Biancocelesti and will look to make his mark this weekend.

Cagliari have been in poor form this season and cannot afford to put a foot wrong in this fixture. Lazio are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Cagliari 1-2 Lazio

Cagliari vs Lazio Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Lazio to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Lazio to score first - Yes

