Cagliari vs Lecce Prediction and Betting Tips | January 19th 2025

Cagliari will host Lecce at the Unipol Domus on Sunday afternoon in another round of the 2024-25 Italian Serie A campaign. The hosts will be keen to get a result as they attempt to push out of the relegation zone.

The Isolani were proud to earn a point in a 1-1 draw against AC Milan last weekend. The hosts ended last year in terrible fashion, losing five consecutive games in all competitions but are yet to lose after two games since the turn of the new year.

Davide Nicola’s side currently sit in 18th place after 20 games but are only two points behind Sunday's visitors who are placed 14th.

Lecce’s 3-1 win against Empoli last weekend marked only their fifth league win of the season after 20 matches. The visitors are at risk of dropping into the relegation zone should they fail to pick up any points when they make the trip to Cagliari this weekend.

Cagliari vs Lecce Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have met on 38 previous occasions going into Sunday's match. Cagliari have won only nine of those meetings, while 13 have ended in draws and Lecce have won the remaining 16.

Four of the last five meetings between these two teams have ended in draws.

The hosts have a decent goalscoring record in this fixture, scoring 12 goals across the last 10 editions but also conceding 15.

Lecce won the first leg of this fixture in August 2024 1-0 at home.

Cagliari have conceded 33 goals in 20 league games this season. Only Verona (44) and Parma (35) have shipped more in the Italian top flight.

The Giallorossi have the worst offensive record in the league with only 14 goals scored after 20 matches played.

Cagliari vs Lecce Prediction

Both teams are closely matched going into Sunday's fixture and are both likely to settle for a draw. Cagliari will, however, hope to receive a little edge from their home fans despite only winning two home games all season.

The Giallorossi will have to improve on their abysmal record in front of goal if they are to continue their ascent in the league standings. They have, however, lost six of their last eight games on the road and may have to settle for a point here.

Prediction: Cagliari 1-1 Lecce

Cagliari vs Lecce Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Four of the last five matches between the two teams have produced fewer than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Both teams have gotten on the scoresheet in four of their last six matchups)

