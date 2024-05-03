Cagliari vs Lecce Prediction and Betting Tips | May 5th 2024

Cagliari will entertain Lecce at the Sardegna Arena in Serie A on Sunday.

The hosts saw their unbeaten streak in the league ended after four games last week, as they suffered a 3-0 away loss at Genoa on Monday. It was also the first time they had failed to score in five league games and they'll look to return to winning ways.

The visitors have been in good touch recently and head into the match on a three-game unbeaten streak. After two wins on the trot, they were held to a 1-1 draw by Monza last week. Late drama ensued as Nikola Krstović scored in the second minute of stoppage time to give them the lead. The lead was short-lived as Matteo Pessina pulled Monza level just four minutes later.

They are in 13th place in the league standings, with a four-point lead over the hosts, who are in 14th place with 32 points to their name.

Cagliari vs Lecce Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have met 38 times across all competitions since 1932. The visitors have been the better side in these meetings with 15 wins. The hosts are not far behind with 10 wins and 13 games have ended in draws.

They have been evenly matched in their last six games, with a win apiece and four games ending in draws, including a 1-1 draw in the reverse fixture in January.

Lecce have suffered just one loss in their last six league outings, keeping four clean sheets in that period.

Cagliari, on the other hand, have just one win in their last six league games, with three games ending in draws.

The visitors have just two wins in their travels in Serie A this season, with both registered after March 2024.

Cagliari vs Lecce Prediction

The Isolani failed to score in their 3-0 away loss to Genoa earlier this week and will look to return to goalscoring and winning ways. They are unbeaten in their last five home games in the league, scoring 10 goals, and will look to build on that form.

They have suffered just one loss in their last five home meetings against the visitors, keeping three clean sheets. Claudio Ranieri will be without the services of Leonardo Pavoletti and Nicolas Viola while Jakub Jankto is a doubt.

The Salentini are unbeaten in their last three league outings, with two wins and two clean sheets. They have been defensively solid recently, conceding more than once in just one of their last eight league games. After suffering six consecutive losses in away games between December and February, they have lost just one of their last four away games.

The last three meetings between the two teams have ended in draws and, considering their current goalscoring form, a low-scoring draw is likely to ensue.

Prediction: Cagliari 1-1 Lecce

Cagliari vs Lecce Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Nikola Krstovic to score or assist any time - Yes