Cagliari vs Monza Prediction and Betting Tips | March 30, 2025

Cagliari welcome Monza to Sardegna Arena in Serie A on Sunday. The visitors have won two of 29 games and are languishing at the bottom of the standings, while Calgiari have six wins and are 15th with 26 points.

Cagliari are winless in five league games. They failed to score for the third time in a 1-0 loss at Roma.

Monza, meanwhile, are winless in nine games. They earned their first point after three consecutive losses before the international break, in a 1-1 home draw with Parma. Defender Armando Izzo scored his first goal of the season in the 60th minute before Ange-Yoan Bonny pulled Parma level in the 84th minute.

Cagliari vs Monza Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The sides have squared off 43 times across competitions, wiith Cagliari leading 16-14.

In the reverse fixture in January, Cagliari registered a 2-1 away triumph.

Monza have lost their last seven Serie A away games.

Cagliari have recorded two wins and lost two of their five home games in 2025.

Monza have won one of their last 19 Serie A away games.

Cagliari have outscored Monza 28-24 in 29 league games and also have the better defensive record, conceding five fewer goals (44).

Four of their last six meetings have produced under 2.5 goals, with Monzaa keeping three clean sheets.

Cagliari vs Monza Prediction

Cagliari have lost three of their last five league games, scoring twice. Four of their six wins in Serie A this season have come at home. They are unbeaten in eight home meetings against Monza.

Adam Obert is the only confirmed absentee for Cagliari as boss Davide Nicola welcomed back Zito Luvumbo, Florinel Coman and Yerry Mina in training earlier this week.

Monza, meanwhile, have one win across all competitions since October. They have suffered eight consecutive defeats in away games.

Luca Caldirola, Matteo Pessina, Andrea Carboni and Stefano Sensi are confirmed absentees for Alessandro Nesta, while Jean-Daniel Akpa Akpro and Roberto Gagliardin should start.

While both teams have struggled for form, Cagliari have a good home record in the fixture and should eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Cagliari 2-1 Monza

Cagliari vs Monza Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Cagliari to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

