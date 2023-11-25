Cagliari vs Monza Prediction and Betting Tips | November 26th 2023

Fresh off the back of an emphatic friendly victory over Nuorese, Cagliari play host to Monza in round 13 of the Italian Serie A on Sunday.

Raffaele Palladino’s men journey to Sardegna Arena winless in three of their last four away matches and will be looking to return to winning ways.

Cagliari turned in a performance of the highest quality during the international break as they cruised to a 9-0 friendly victory over Nuorese on November 16.

This underlined their impressive turnaround as Claudio Ranieri’s side have now won four of their last five matches, including two in the Serie A and a 2-1 victory over Udinese in the Coppa Italia on November 1.

With nine points from 12 matches, Cagliari are currently 18th in the Serie A table, just one point behind Empoli who are just outside the relegation zone.

Meanwhile, Monza continued their strong form as they came from behind to salvage a 1-1 draw against Torino just before the international break.

Palladino’s men have now gone unbeaten in eight of their last nine matches, with a 1-0 defeat at the hands of AS Roma on November 22 being the exception.

With 17 points from 12 matches, Monza are currently ninth in the Serie A standings, level on points with 10th-placed Lazio.

Cagliari vs Monza Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

The results have been split right down the middle in the history of this fixture, with both sides claiming one win each in their previous four encounters.

Monza are unbeaten in all but one of their last nine matches, claiming three wins and five draws since mid-September.

Cagliari have won all but one of their last five matches across all competitions, with a 2-1 loss against Juventus on November 11 being the exception.

Monza are unbeaten in three of their last four away matches, with a 1-0 defeat at Monza on October 22 being the exception.

Cagliari vs Monza Prediction

While Cagliari appear to have steadied their ship after a rough start to the season, they will need to show their mettle against a well-drilled Monza side who have lost just one of their last nine games. That said, we predict both sides will cancel out each other’s efforts and hold out for a share of the spoils.

Prediction: Cagliari 1-1 Monza

Cagliari vs Monza Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have scored in six of Cagliari’s last seven games)

Tip 3: Over 10.5 corner kicks - Yes (There have also been 11 or more corner kicks in four of the hosts’ last five games)