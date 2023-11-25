Cagliari vs Monza Prediction and Betting Tips | November 26th 2023

Fresh off the back of an emphatic friendly victory over Nuorese, Cagliari play host to Monza in round 13 of the Italian Serie A on Sunday.
Raffaele Palladino’s men journey to Sardegna Arena winless in three of their last four away matches and will be looking to return to winning ways.
Cagliari turned in a performance of the highest quality during the international break as they cruised to a 9-0 friendly victory over Nuorese on November 16.
This underlined their impressive turnaround as Claudio Ranieri’s side have now won four of their last five matches, including two in the Serie A and a 2-1 victory over Udinese in the Coppa Italia on November 1.
With nine points from 12 matches, Cagliari are currently 18th in the Serie A table, just one point behind Empoli who are just outside the relegation zone.
Meanwhile, Monza continued their strong form as they came from behind to salvage a 1-1 draw against Torino just before the international break.
Palladino’s men have now gone unbeaten in eight of their last nine matches, with a 1-0 defeat at the hands of AS Roma on November 22 being the exception.
With 17 points from 12 matches, Monza are currently ninth in the Serie A standings, level on points with 10th-placed Lazio.
Cagliari vs Monza Head-To-Head and Key Numbers
- The results have been split right down the middle in the history of this fixture, with both sides claiming one win each in their previous four encounters.
- Monza are unbeaten in all but one of their last nine matches, claiming three wins and five draws since mid-September.
- Cagliari have won all but one of their last five matches across all competitions, with a 2-1 loss against Juventus on November 11 being the exception.
- Monza are unbeaten in three of their last four away matches, with a 1-0 defeat at Monza on October 22 being the exception.
Cagliari vs Monza Prediction
While Cagliari appear to have steadied their ship after a rough start to the season, they will need to show their mettle against a well-drilled Monza side who have lost just one of their last nine games. That said, we predict both sides will cancel out each other’s efforts and hold out for a share of the spoils.
Prediction: Cagliari 1-1 Monza
Cagliari vs Monza Betting Tips
Tip 1: Result - Draw
Tip 2: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have scored in six of Cagliari’s last seven games)
Tip 3: Over 10.5 corner kicks - Yes (There have also been 11 or more corner kicks in four of the hosts’ last five games)