Cagliari vs Palermo Prediction and Betting Tips | August 12, 2023 

Cagliari host Palermo at the Sardegna Arena on Saturday (August 12) in the first round of the 2023-24 Coppa Italia.

Following a year in Serie B, the Islanders gaimed promotion to Serie A after finishing fifth in the league and navigating successfully through the playoffs. Cagliari beat Parma 3-2 on aggregate in the semifinals before a 2-1 aggregate win over Bari in the final. Next Monday is their first match in the league at Torino.

Claudio Ranieri's side prepared for life back in the top flight with a few pre-season games during the summer. They beat Juventus Next Gen 3-0 before a 2-1 defeat of Como. Ligue 1 side Brest then held Cagliari to a 1-1 draw.

Palermo, though, remained in Serie B after salvaging only a ninth-place finish in the league last time. The Eagles played four friendlies in pre-season, winning once, a 3-0 defeat of Trento in their last fixture of the summer before the cup.

Ahead of their season opener against Bari, Eugenio Corini's side will look to add some wind to their sails by upsetting Cagliari.

Cagliari vs Palermo Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 65 games between the sides before, with Cagliari winning 28 times and losing 14.

After losing back-to-back games to Palermo in the 2014-15 season, Cagliari have won five of their last six across competitions.

Having beaten Palermo 2-1 at home last season, Cagliari are looking to seal back-to-back home wins against them for the first time since a run of two between 2011 and 2012.

This fixture hasn't seen a clean sheet in the last six games.

Cagliari haven't lost in the first round of the cup since the 1991-92 season (1-0 loss vs Como).

Palmero are looking to avoid losing out in the first round of the cup for the second straight year.

Cagliari vs Palermo Prediction

Cagliari have a good record to Palermo recently, prevailing 5-3 on penalties the last time they met in the Coppa Italia. They should win again but in regulation time.

Prediction: Cagliari 2-1 Palermo

Cagliari vs Palermo Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Cagliari

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes