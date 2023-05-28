Cagliari vs Parma Prediction and Betting Tips | May 30, 2023 

Cagliari host Parma at the Sardegna Arena for the first leg of their Serie B promotion playoff semifinals on Tuesday (May 30).

Both teams ended the regular season strongly, finishing in the top eight. In fact, Cagliari and Parma both ended up with 60 points apiece from 38 games, with only goal difference separating them.

After blowing hot and cold for much of the season, Parma found their best form towards the end of the season. They won six of their last eight games, including their last three.

Cagliari, meanwhile, won their last four games to seal a spot in the playoffs, where they beat Venezia 2-1 in the preliminary round. A first-half brace from Gianluca Lapadula was enough for the Islanders to progress to the semi-finals. Nicholas Pierini's second-half goal for Venezia couldn't inspire a comeback.

Cagliari vs Parma Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

In 31 meetings, the spoils are closely shared, with ten wins for Cagliari and 11 for Parma

Three of their last five clashes have ended in draws.

This season, the two teams played out a 1-1 draw before Parma beat Cagliari 2-1 in the reverse in April this year.

Parma's win over Cagliari last month was their first in the fixture since September 2018, snapping a run of six winless outings against the Islanders.

Cagliari have won their last five games, while Parma have won their last four.

The hosts conceded only 34 goals in Serie B this season, fewer than all sides except Frosinone (26) and Genoa (28). Parma shipped in five more.

Cagliari scored 50 goals in Serie B this season, with only Frosinone (63), Bari (58), Genoa (53) and Venezia (51).

Cagliari vs Parma Prediction

Cagliari and Parma enter the crucial fixture on the back of a strong run that has seen them win their last few games. The Islanders have a good record to the Emilia-Romagna outfit recently, but the visitors are high on confidence, too. That could end in a high-scoring draw with all to play for in the return.

Prediction: Cagliari 2-2 Parma

Cagliari vs Parma Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: Yes

Tip 3 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5

