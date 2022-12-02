Cagliari vs Parma Prediction and Betting Tips | December 3, 2022

Cagliari and Parma will go head-to-head at the Sardegna Arena in round 15 of the Italian Serie B on Saturday (December 3).

The hosts are unbeaten in five games against the Crociati and will look to keep the ball rolling.

Cagliari failed to return to winning ways, as they played out a 2-2 draw against Frosinone last Sunday. They have now failed to taste victory in six games across competitions, losing twice and claiming four draws since a 2-1 win over Brescia in October.

With 18 points from 14 games, Cagliari are 11th in the Serie B table, level on points with tenth-placed Pisa.

Meanwhile, Parma failed to move into the Serie A promotion playoff places, as they fell to a 2-1 home loss against Modena.

While they will look to quickly bounce back, they have struggled on the road, where they're winless in three games, claiming one point from a possible nine. With 22 points from 14 games, Parma are sixth in the standings but could rise as high as third place with all three points.

Cagliari vs Parma Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With eight wins from their last 20 meetings, Cagliari boasts a superior record in the fixture.

Parma have picked up five wins in this period, while the spoils have been shared on seven occasions.

Cagliari are unbeaten in five games against Parma, claiming three wins and two draws since a 2-0 loss in September 2018.

Parma are winless in their last three away games, claiming one draw and losing twice since a 3-1 loss at Ascoli in September.

Fabio Liverani’s men are winless in their last six games across competitions, claiming four draws and losing twice.

Cagliari vs Parma Prediction

Considering the past results between the two teams, Cagliari head into the weekend as firm favourites to come out on top . Parma have managed just one point from their last three away games, so Cagliari should make use of their home advantage and claim a slender win.

Prediction: Cagliari 2-1 Parma

Cagliari vs Parma Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Cagliari

Tip 2: Both teams to score - Yes (Both teams have scored in four of their last five meetings.)

Tip 3: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been three or more goals in four of the last five meetings between the teams.)

