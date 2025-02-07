Cagliari vs Parma Prediction and Betting Tips | February 9th 2025

Cagliari will host Parma at the Unipol Domus on Sunday in another round of the 2024-25 Serie A campaign. The hosts enjoyed an encouraging start to the year but have once again hit a rough patch and sit 17th in the league table with 21 points from 23 matches.

They hosted Lazio in the league last weekend and were beaten 2-1, heading into the break a goal down and then coming back to draw level via a Roberto Piccoli header before their opponents reclaimed their lead later in the second half.

Parma have also struggled to perform in Serie A this season and find themselves battling for survival at this stage of the campaign. They were beaten 3-1 by Lecce in their last match, taking the lead in the first half via an Emanuele Valeri spot-kick before their opponents turned the game on its head in the second half.

The visitors sit a place and a point behind their weekend opponents in the league table and will exit the drop zone with maximum points in Sardinia this weekend.

Cagliari vs Parma Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 77 meetings between Cagliari and Parma. The home side have won 25 of those games while the visitors have won just one more. There have been 26 draws between the two clubs.

The hosts are undefeated in their last three games in this fixture and have lost just one of their last 10.

The visitors have managed just one clean sheet in their last six games in this fixture.

Parma have the second-worst defensive record in the Italian top flight this season with a goal concession tally of 42. They have, however, scored 29 goals this term, the highest of any team in the bottom half of the table.

Cagliari vs Parma Prediction

Cagliari are on a run of consecutive defeats and have won just two of their last 10 games across all competitions. They have lost three of their last four home matches but will hope their home advantage can get them over the line this weekend.

Parma have also lost their last two matches and are without a win in their last five. They have won just once on the road all season and could see defeat here.

Prediction: Cagliari 2-1 Parma

Cagliari vs Parma Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Cagliari to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Six of the hosts' last eight matches have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in five of their last six matchups)

