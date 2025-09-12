Cagliari vs Parma Prediction and Betting Tips | September 13th 2025

Cagliari and Parma return to action in the Italian Serie A when they go head-to-head on Saturday. Carlos Cuesta’s men are without a win in any of their last eight trips to Unipol Domus since May 2013 and will head into the weekend looking to end this 12-year run.
Cagliari went into the international break disappointed as they fell to a 1-0 loss against Napoli on August 30 after conceding a 95th-minute winner at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona.
Before that, Fabio Pisacane’s side kicked off the season with a penalty-shootout victory over Serie C side Virtus Entella in the Coppa Italia first round on August 16, one week before playing out a 1-1 draw with Fiorentina on home turf.
With the loss against Napoli, Cagliari have failed to win five of their most recent six Serie A matches, losing four and picking up one draw since the start of May.
Elsewhere, Patrick Cutrone came up clutch for Parma last time out as he netted in the 85th minute to cancel out Mario Pasalic’s strike and hand them a 1-1 draw against Atalanta on home turf.
Before that, Cuesta’s men picked up a 2-0 win over Pescara in the cup first round on August 17, one week before kicking off the season with a 2-0 defeat against Juventus at San Siro.
Next up for Parma is the stern challenge of an opposing side whom they have failed to get the better of in their last four meetings, losing three and claiming one draw since a 2-1 loss in April 2023.
Cagliari vs Parma Head-To-Head and Key Numbers
- Cagliari hold the superior record in the history of this fixture, having picked up 14 wins from the previous 34 meetings between the sides.
- Parma have picked up nine wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on 11 occasions.
- Cagliari are unbeaten in their last eight home games against Cuesta’s men, picking up six wins and two draws since a 1-0 loss in May 2013.
- Parma have managed just one win from their last 14 Serie A away matches while losing eight and claiming five draws since December 2024.
Cagliari vs Parma Prediction
Saturday’s clash gives Cagliari and Parma an opportunity to secure their first win of the season after stumbling into the new campaign, and we expect both sides to go all out at Unipol Domus.
However, Pisacane’s men boast a dominant home record against Parma and we are tipping them to secure all three points here.
Prediction: Cagliari 2-1 Parma
Cagliari vs Parma Betting Tips
Tip 1: Result - Cagliari to win
Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been at least three goals scored in four of the last five meetings between the two teams)
Tip 3: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have scored in six of their last seven encounters)