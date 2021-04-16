Cagliari vs Parma prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2020-21

The relegation dogfight comes into focus as Serie A strugglers Cagliari and Parma face off at the Sardegna Arena in a round 31 clash on Saturday night.

The Sardinian hosts are 18th in the table, five points behind 17th-placed Torino, who have a game in hand. Parma are two points behind Cagliari in 19th place. A loss for either side would be devastating for their dim hopes of survival.

Cagliari are on a run of four consecutive losses, having earned seven points from three games in March.

The Isolani suffered a 0-2 loss at home to Hellas Verona a fortnight ago before falling to a narrow 0-1 defeat away to Inter Milan.

Parma's win over Roma in March was their sole victory in their last 20 league games.

The Ducali drew 2-2 away to Benevento a fortnight ago. Despite playing against 10 men for half an hour, Parma contrived to lose 1-3 to AC Milan last week.

Cagliari vs Parma Head-to-Head

Advertisement

Cagliari have won four and drawn four of their last 10 games against Parma, who have won twice in that same period. Parma's last win away to Cagliari came in the 2012-13 Serie A season, a 1-0 victory at the Stadio Nereo Rocco.

The two teams last met in December, where they played out a 0-0 draw at the Ennio Tardini.

Cagliari form in Serie A : L-L-L-L-D

Parma form in Serie A : L-D-L-W-D

Cagliari vs Parma Team News

Cagliari

Goalkeeper Alessio Cragno is still in isolation following a positive COVID-19 test. Guglielmo Vicario is expected to continue in goal. Riccardo Sottil and Luca Ceppitelli are still working their way back to fitness, while Marko Rog and Matteo Tramoni remain unavailable.

Leonardo Simplici may make changes in attack after watching his side fail to score against 10 men last time out.

Injured: Marko Rog, Matteo Tramoni

COVID-19: Alessio Cragno

Doubtful: Riccardo Sottil, Luca Ceppitelli

Suspended: None

Parma

Advertisement

Riccardo Gagliolo has been suspended for this game following his fifth yellow card of the season against Inter. Yordan Osorio should replace him in defense.

Roberto D'Aversa's injury crisis continues, with eight players unavailable for the game. Yann Karamoh has recovered and should make the squad.

Injured: Joshua Zirkzee, Juan Brunetta, Simon Sohm, Roberto Inglese, Simone Iacoponi, Han Nicolussi,

Doubtful: Wylan Cyprien, Valentin Mihaila

Suspended: None

Cagliari vs Parma Predicted XI

Cagliari Predicted XI (3-5-2): Guglielmo Vicario (GK); Ragnar Klavan, Diego Godin, Daniele Rugani; Nahitan Nandez, Alfred Duncan, Radja Nainggolan, Razvan Marin, Charalambos Lykogiannis; Joao Pedro, Giovanni Simeone

Parma Predicted XI (4-3-3): Luigi Sepe (GK); Andrea Conti, Yordan Osorio, Mattia Bani, Giuseppe Pezzella; Hernani, Juraj Kucka, Gaston Brugman, Jasmin Kurtic; Dennis Man, Graziano Pelle, Gervinho

Cagliari vs Parma Prediction

Parma have not defeated Cagliari in their last four games, although they did manage two draws. Both sides are in terrible form, although with Gervinho, Graziano Pelle, Giovanni Simeone and Joao Pedro on the pitch, we expect plenty of goals.

It's all set to be a high-scoring game, with Cagliari nicking a three valuable points.

Prediction: Cagliari 3-2 Parma