Cagliari vs Roma Prediction and Betting Tips | October 8, 2023 

Cagliari host Roma at Unipol Domus on Sunday (October 8) in Serie A action this weekend.

The hosts have endured a torrid return to the top flight, find themselves in the drop zone. Cagliari lost 3-0 to Fiorentina in their last game, conceding after three minutes and failing to muster a response.

Cagliari are rock-bottom in the league table with two points from seven games and are one of two winless teams in the top flight.

Roma, meanwhile, have had their struggles this season, with manager Jose Mourinho calling it his worst start to a season. They, however, returned to winning ways in Serie A last weekend with a 2-0 win over newly promoted Frosinone, thanks to goals from Romelu Lukaku and Lorenzo Pellegrini in either half.

Mourinho's men then thrashed Servette 4-0 in the UEFA Europa League in midweek.

Cagliari vs Roma Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 95 meetings between the two teams, with Roma leading 42-24.

Roma have won their last two games in the fixture and have lost just one of their last 17.

Cagliri are without a clean sheet in 16 games in the fixture since 2014.

Cagliari have scored two twice in Serie A this season. Only Empoli (1) have scored fewer.

Roma are one of eight teams in the top flight this season yet to win on the road.

Cagliari vs Roma Prediction

Cagliari are on a three-game losing streak and are winless in seven games. They're winless in three home games.

Roma, meanwhile, are on a run of back-to-back wins and have lost just one of their last six games across competitions. The sheer gulf in class and quality between the two teams coupled with their contrasting forms should see Roma take the win.

Prediction: Cagliari 1-2 Roma

Cagliari vs Roma Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Roma

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Five of their last six meetings have produced more than 2.5 goals.)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Both teams have scored in six of their last seven matchups.)