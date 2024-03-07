Cagliari vs Salernitana Prediction and Betting Tips | March 9th 2024

The action continues in round 28 of the Italian Serie A as Cagliari and Salernitana lock horns in a bottom-of-the-table clash on Saturday.

Fabio Liverani’s men will journey to the Unipol Domus looking to get one over the hosts, having failed to win their last five meetings since December 2015.

Cagliari picked up three huge points in their battle at the bottom end of the table as they beat Empoli 1-0 at the Estadio Carlo Castellani last Sunday.

Prior to that, Claudio Ranieri’s side were on a six-game winless run, losing four and claiming two draws since the third week of January.

Having picked up 23 points from 27 matches, Cagliari are currently in the final relegation spot, but they could rise into 13th place with all three points this weekend.

Salernitana, on the other hand, failed to stop the rot as they were held to a 1-1 draw by Udinese at the Bluenergy Stadium last Saturday.

Liverani’s men have now failed to taste victory in 10 back-to-back games, losing eight and picking up two draws since the turn of the year.

With 14 points from 27 matches, Salernitana are currently rooted to the bottom of the Serie A table, nine points away from safety with 11 games left to go.

Cagliari vs Salernitana Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With five wins from the last 13 meetings between the sides, Cagliari boast a slightly superior record in the history of this fixture.

Salernitana have picked up three wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on five occasions.

Cagliari are on a five-game unbeaten run against Liverani’s men, claiming two wins and three draws since December 2015.

Salernitana have failed to win their last five away matches across all competitions, losing three and picking up two draws since the turn of the year.

Cagliari are unbeaten in seven of their last nine home games, claiming four wins and three draws at the Unipol Domus since late October.

Cagliari vs Salernitana Prediction

Brimming with confidence from their recent success on the road against Empoli, Cagliari will head into the weekend looking to climb out of the relegation zone. Salernitana’s form is currently nothing to write home about and we expect Ranieri’s men to claim all three points in front of their home supporters.

Prediction: Cagliari 2-1 Salernitana

Cagliari vs Salernitana Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Cagliari to win

Tip 2: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have scored in five of their last seven encounters)

Tip 3: Over 10.5 corners - Yes (There have also been 11 or more corner kicks in four of the last five meetings between the two sides)