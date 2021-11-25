Cagliari vs Salernitana prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2021-22

Cagliari host Salernitana at Unipol Domus in Serie A on Friday, with both sides struggling in the Italian top flight so far.

Cagliari are currently 19th in the league, ahead of their opponents only on goal difference. Walter Mazzarri's side have only won one game so far this season and will look to kickstart their campaign with a win against Salernitana on Friday.

Salernitana have been woeful this season. Stefano Colantuono's side have lost their last three consecutive games without scoring a single goal in any of them.

It will be crucial for them to win the game against Cagliari on Saturday if they want to avoid being part of a relegation battle as the season progresses.

Both sides need a win if they are to exit the relegation zone in the near future and that makes for an interesting matchup.

Cagliari vs Salernitana Head-to-Head

The two previous meetings between the two clubs were during the 2015-16 Serie B season. Cagliari won both fixtures without conceding a single goal against Salernitana.

Cagliari Form Guide: L-L-L-L-D

Salernitana Form Guide: L-W-L-L-L

Cagliari vs Salernitana Team News

Ribery will be missing for Salernitana

Cagliari

Cagliari have no new injury worries following their 2-2 draw against Sassuolo last time out. Marko Rog, Sebastian Walukiewicz, Damir Ceter and Riccardo Ladinetti are all still out injured.

Injured: Marko Rog, Sebastian Walukiewicz, Damir Ceter, Riccardo Ladinetti

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Salernitana

Franck Ribery will miss the game after picking up a knee injury in the 2-0 loss against Sampdoria last time out. Meanwhile, Antonio Russo, Frederic Veseli and Matteo Ruggeri are all still unavailable due to injury.

Injured: Franck Ribery, Antonio Russo, Frederic Veseli, Matteo Ruggeri

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Cagliari vs Salernitana Predicted XI

Anna Italia @ItalianSerieA New post: SERIE A – Salernitana: Franck Ribéry injured in his right knee italiansoccerseriea.com/uncategorized/… New post: SERIE A – Salernitana: Franck Ribéry injured in his right knee italiansoccerseriea.com/uncategorized/…

Cagliari Predicted XI (3-5-2): Alessio Cragno; Andrea Carboni, Luca Ceppitelli, Gabriele Zappa; Charalambos Lykogiannis, Raoul Bellanova, Alberto Grassi, Razvan Marin, Nahitan Nandez; Keita Balde, Joao Pedro

Salernitana Predicted XI (4-3-1-2): Vid Belec; Luca Ranieri, Riccardo Gagliolo, Norbert Gyomber, Nadir Zortea; Joel Obi, Francesco Di Tacchio, Lassana Coulibaly; Andrea Schiavone; Federico Bonazzoli, Simy

Cagliari vs Salernitana Prediction

It's hard to choose between the two sides based on their form. Both teams have been woeful of late and that should be evident during the game on Friday.

We predict a well contested draw, with neither team getting on the scoresheet.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Prediction: Cagliari 0-0 Salernitana

Edited by Peter P