Cagliari vs Sampdoria prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2021-22

Basement side Cagliari will look to notch up their first win when they host Sampdoria in a Serie A 2021-22 game on Sunday.

Cagliari are 20th in the Serie A standings with just three points from seven matches played. They have drawn three, lost four games, and have a goal difference of negative eight.

Cagliari played their last Serie A game against newly-promoted side Venezia, which ended in a 1-1 draw.

Meanwhile, Sampdoria are coming off an entertaining 3-3 draw with Udinese. A Jens Stryger Larsen own goal, a Fabio Quaglirallea penalty, and an Antonio Candreva strike in the 69th-minute helped the hosts secure a draw.

Sampdoria are 15th in the table with six points from seven matches.

Cagliari vs Sampdoria Head-to-Head

Cagliari and Sampdoria have faced each other 44 times, out of which the former have won 14 matches. Sampdoria prevailed on 13 occasions, while 17 matches ended in draws.

The last meeting between the two sides ended in a 2-2 draw.

Cagliari Serie A form: L-D-L-L-D

Sampdoria Serie A form: D-W-L-L-D

Cagliari vs Sampdoria Team News

Cagliari

Marko Rog, Sebastian Walukiewicz, Leonardo Pavoletti, Diego Farias and Damir Ceter Valencia will all sit out the game as they are currently nursing injuries.

Diego Godin was with Uruguay during the international break and is expected to be rested for Sunday's game.

Dalbert is expected to be re-instated into the starting lineup at the expense of Charalampos Lykogiannis.

Injured: Marko Rog, Sebastian Walukiewicz, Leonardo Pavoletti, Diego Farias, and Damir Ceter Valencia

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: Diego Godin

Sampdoria

Mohammed Ihattaren, Manolo Gabbiadini, Valerio Verre and Ronaldo Vieira have all been sidelined with injuries.

Mikkel Damsgaard is out with a thigh injury, leaving the Sampdoria attack devoid of creativity.

Bartosz Bereszynski and Morten Thorsby will have to be wary of the kind of tackles they put in on Sunday, as they are both one yellow card away from a ban.

Injured: Mikkel Damsgaard, Mohammed Ihattaren, Manolo Gabbiadini, Valerio Verre, Ronaldo Vieira

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Cagliari vs Sampdoria Predicted XI

Cagliari Predicted XI (4-4-2): Alessio Cragno; Gabriele Zappa, Sebastian Walukiewicz , Luca Ceppitelli, Martin Caceres; Dalbert, Kevin Strootman, Razvan Marin, Nahitan Nandez; Keita Balde, Joao Pedro

Sampdoria Predicted XI (4-4-2): Emil Audero; Bartosz Bereszynski, Maya Yoshida, Omar Colley, Tommaso Augello; Antonio Candreva, Adrien Silva, Albin Ekdal, Nicola Murru; Francesco Caputo, Fabio Quagliarella

Cagliari vs Sampdoria Prediction

The lack of intensity on both ends of the pitch has been Cagliari's biggest problem this season, and it is hard to imagine that they will be able to muster even a point at home on Sunday. Sampdoria will be without the talismanic presence of Damsgaard, but should still be able to get the job done.

Also Read

We foresee Sampdoria beating Cagliari at the weekend.

Prediction: Cagliari 1-2 Sampdoria

For more Football related daily news & updates, follow the Sportskeeda Football page now.

Edited by Peter P