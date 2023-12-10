Cagliari vs Sassuolo Prediction and Betting Tips | 11th December 2023

The Serie A is back in action with another round of matches this week as Cagliari take on an impressive Sassuolo side in an important encounter at the Sardegna Arena on Monday.

Cagliari vs Sassuolo Preview

Cagliari are currently in 19th place in the Serie A standings and have struggled to cope with the rigours of the top flight this season. The home side suffered a narrow 1-0 defeat at the hands of Lazio last week and will need to bounce back in this fixture.

Sassuolo, on the other hand, are in 15th place in the league table at the moment and have not been at their best this season. The Neroverdi slumped to a 2-1 defeat at the hands of AS Roma in their previous game and have a point to prove this week.

Cagliari vs Sassuolo Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Sassuolo and Cagliari are on an even footing as far as the recent head-to-head record is concerned and have won four games apiece out of the last 18 matches played between the two teams.

After an unbeaten run of 10 matches against Cagliari in the Serie A, Sassuolo lost their previous such game in the competition by a 1-0 margin in April 2022.

Cagliari have lost only one of their last seven matches at home against Sassuolo in the Serie A, with their only such defeat during this period coming by a 1-0 margin in 2017.

Cagliari have secured both their victories so far this season at home in the Serie A and are unbeaten in their last three such matches in the competition.

After a winless run of seven matches away from home in the Serie A, Sassuolo have won two of their last four such matches in the competition.

Cagliari vs Sassuolo Prediction

Sassuolo have an impressive squad at their disposal but have not been at their best so far this season. The likes of Andrea Pinamonti and Domenico Berardi have delivered for the Neroverdi in the past and will need to prove their mettle this week.

Cagliari are in a relegation battle at the moment and cannot afford to put a foot wrong on Monday. Sassuolo are the better team at the moment, however, and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Cagliari 1-3 Sassuolo

Cagliari vs Sassuolo Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Sassuolo to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Sassuolo to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Domenico Berardi to score - Yes