Cagliari vs Sassuolo prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2021-22

Cagliari are back in Serie A action on Saturday as they entertain ninth-placed Sassuolo at the Sardegna Arena.
The hosts suffered their fifth league defeat in a row as they gave up a one-goal lead against Juventus to succumb to a 1-2 defeat at home last week. They are still three points above the relegation zone in 17th-place in the standings but 18th-placed Venezia have a game in hand.
Sassuolo returned to winning ways as Hamed Traorè's brace helped them secure a 2-1 win against Atalanta. They still have bleak hopes for a spot in the European competitions next season but will have to avoid losses in their last six games of the campaign.
Cagliari vs Sassuolo Head-to-Head
The two sides have squared off 17 times across all competitions, with the first meeting between the two teams coming in 2013. The visitors are undefeated in their last 11 encounters against the hosts, securing four wins in that period.
The hosts have just three wins to their name, while as many as 10 games have ended in stalemates. This will be the third meeting of the season between the two sides, with the last one coming in the round of 16 Coppa Italia fixture at the Mapei Stadium in January.
The then hosts secured a 1-0 win in that game while the last five Serie A meetings between the two sides have ended in draws.
Cagliari form guide (Serie A): L-L-L-L-L
Sassuolo form guide (Serie A): W-L-W-D-W
Cagliari vs Sassuolo Team News
Cagliari
Edoardo Goldaniga, Luca Ceppitelli, Nahitan Nandez and Kevin Strootman will miss the game with injuries. Luca Gagliano trained separately from the group while Raoul Bellanova had a thigh muscle issue and is not expected to start here.
Injured: Kevin Strootman, Nahitan Nandez, Luca Gagliano, Edoardo Goldaniga
Doubtful: Luca Ceppitelli, Raoul Bellanova
Suspended: None
Sassuolo
I Neroverdi also have some absentees to worry about for the game, but Filip Djuricic is set to mark his return to the pitch after a six-month absence. Abdou Harroui, Matheus Henrique and Hamed Traore will miss the game with injuries while Mert Müldür is suspended after picking up his fifth yellow card of the campaign.
Davide Frattesi will return from a one-game suspension of his own. Pedro Obiang remains unavailable with a heart problem, while Giacomo Satalino is also expected to sit this one out with an undisclosed injury.
Injured: Pedro Obiang, Giacomo Satalino, Abdou Harroui, Matheus Henrique, Hamed Traore
Doubtful: None
Suspended: Mert Müldür
Cagliari vs Sassuolo Predicted XI
Cagliari Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Alessio Cragno (GK); Andrea Carboni, Matteo Lovato, Giorgio Altare; Răzvan Marin, Marko Rog, Alessandro Deiola, Dalbert Henrique; Daniele Baselli, Joao Pedro; Gaston Pereiro
Sassuolo Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Andrea Consigli (GK); Rogério, Vlad Chiriches, Gian Marco Ferrari, Giorgos Kyriakopoulos; Maxime Lopez, Jeremy Toljan; Domenico Berardi, Hamed Traore, Gregoire Defrel; Gianluca Scamacca
Cagliari vs Sassuolo Prediction
Sassuolo are undefeated in their last 11 games against the Isolani. The hosts have just two wins at home this season and it is unlikely that they will be able to break their five-game losing streak here.
The visitors have scored in all but one of their away games, while 14 of their 16 away games have seen more than 2.5 goals scored. We predict that Sassuolo will be able to triumph against the islanders.
Prediction: Cagliari 1-2 Sassuolo