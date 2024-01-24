Cagliari vs Torino Prediction and Betting Tips | 26th January 2024

The Serie A is back in action with another round of matches this week as Cagliari lock horns with an impressive Torino side in an important clash at the Sardegna Arena on Friday.

Cagliari vs Torino Preview

Cagliari are currently in 17th place in the Serie A standings and have not been at their best so far this season. The hosts slumped to a damaging 3-1 defeat at the hands of Frosinone in their previous game and will need to work hard to bounce back this week.

Torino, on the other hand, are in 10th place in the league table at the moment and have been inconsistent so far this season. The away side played out a 0-0 stalemate against Genoa last week and will need to take it up a notch in this fixture.

Cagliari vs Torino Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Torino have a good recent record against Cagliari and have won 12 out of the last 31 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Cagliari's eight victories.

After picking up only one point in a run of seven matches against Torino in the Serie A, Cagliari have lost only one of their last nine such games in the competition.

Torino have won four out of their last seven matches away from home against Cagliari in the Serie A - as many victories as they had achieved in the 28 such games preceding this run.

After picking up only one point in their first four matches at home in the Serie A this season, Cagliari are unbeaten in their last six such games in the competition.

Cagliari have picked up 15 of their 18 points at home in the Serie A this season.

Cagliari vs Torino Prediction

Torino have stepped up to the plate this season and will be intent on ending their poor away streak against Cagliari. Nikola Vlasic and Antonio Sanabria have been impressive this season and will look to make their mark this week.

Cagliari have improved at home in recent weeks but have a mountain to climb in the coming weeks. Torino are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Cagliari 1-2 Torino

Cagliari vs Torino Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Torino to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Torino to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Nikola Vlasic to score - Yes