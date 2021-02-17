Cagliari vs Torino prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2020-21

Cagliari host Torino at the Sardegna Arena on Friday in an early Serie A fixture, as the two relegation-battling sides face off in an important encounter.

The Isolani are currently 18th in the standings with just three wins and 15 points from 22 games. In fact, their last win came on 7 November against Sampdoria, with not even a single victory in their last 15 league games.

However, they can move into the safe zone with a win in this clash as Toro are just two points ahead of them in 17th.

They've won the joint-least number of games in the division so far with just two from 22 games. The last of those wins came at the start of January.

Davide Nicola replaced Marco Giampaolo as the new manager about a month ago. He has managed to steady the ship a little, drawing all five of his games so far.

However, the club remain in a precious position and risk losing their top-flight status for the first time in a decade.

Cagliari vs Torino Head-To-Head

In 27 games between the sides, Torino have claimed the spoils 11 times while Cagliari have beaten them on seven occasions.

The last Cagliari victory in this fixture came earlier in the season following a 3-2 win in Turin.

Cagliari haven't lost to Torino since March 2018.

Cagliari Form Guide (all competitions): L-L-D-L-L

Torino Form Guide (all competitions): D-D-D-D-D

Cagliari vs Torino Team News

Cagliari

Riccardo Sottil and Luca Ceppitelli are the latest stars to pick up injuries, joining Marko Rog and Zito Luvumbo in the treatment room.

Injured: Marko Rog, Zito Luvumbo, Riccardo Sottil, and Luca Ceppitelli

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Torino

The visitors have a clean bill of health coming into the match. Meanwhile, Antonio Sanabria returns to the fold after recovering from COVID-19.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Cagliari vs Torino Predicted XI

Cagliari (3-4-1-2): Alessio Cragno; Sebastian Walukiewicz, Diego Godin, Daniel Rugani; Gabrielle Zappa, Nahitan Nandez, Razvan Marin, Charalampos Lykogiannis; Radja Nainggolan; Giovanni Simeone, Joao Pedro.

Torino (3-5-2): Salvatore Sirigu; Armando Izzo, Nicolas N'Koulou, Bremer; Wilfried Singo, Sasa Lukic, Rolando Mandragora, Tomas Rincon, Cristian Ansaldi; Simone Zaza, Andrea Belotti.

Cagliari vs Torino Prediction

Both teams are desperate for points right now but we are unlikely to see a winner here.

Cagliari will look to make their home advantage count while Torino's run of draws suggests they may be tough to break down.

We predict a low-scoring draw in this match.

Prediction: Cagliari 1-1 Torino