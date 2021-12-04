Cagliari vs Torino prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2021-22

Serie A continues next week and will see Cagliari host Torino at Unipol Domus on Monday in the 16th matchday of the Italian top-flight.

Cagliari played out a goalless draw against Hellas Verona in their last outing. The draw in the midweek draw marked a third consecutive draw for the hosts. They have also failed to win any of their last seven games.

Cagliari sit 19th in the league standings with just nine points from 15 games. A win at the weekend would lift them out of the relegation zone and they will be targeting all three points.

Torino squandered a two-goal lead against Empoli in their last game after Wilfried Singo was sent off just after the half-hour mark. The game, which ended 2-2, marked a second winless game for the visitors.

Torino sit 13th in Serie A with 18 points from 15 games. They will be looking to return to winning ways at the weekend.

Cagliari vs Torino Head-to-Head

There have been 28 meetings between Cagliari and Torino. The hosts have won seven of those games while the visitors have won 12 times. Nine of their clashes have ended in draws.

The two sides last met in the league last season. Torino won the game 1-0.

Cagliari Form Guide: D-D-D-L-L

Torino Form Guide: D-L-W-L-W

Cagliari vs Torino Team News

Cagliari

Marko Rog, Sebastian Walukiewicz, Riccardo Ladinettia and Paolo Farago are all injured and will be absent against Torino. Diego Godin is recovering from an injury as well and his involvement is in doubt.

Injured: Marko Rog, Sebastian Walukiewicz, Riccardo Ladinetti, Paolo Farago

Doubtful: Diego Godin

Suspended: None

Torino

The visitors have a long list of absentees ahead of Monday's game. Koffi Djidji, Andrea Belotti, Simone Verdi, Ricardo Rodriguez, Cristian Ansaldi, Rolando Mandragora and Simone Edera are all injured.

Wilfried Singo was sent off in the visitors' last game and is now suspended.

Injured: Koffi Djidji, Andrea Belotti, Simone Verdi, Ricardo Rodriguez, Cristian Ansaldi, Rolando Mandragora, Simone Edera

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Wilfried Singo

Cagliari vs Torino Predicted XI

Cagliari Predicted XI (3-5-2): Alessio Cragno; Andrea Carboni, Luca Ceppitelli, Martin Caceres; Dalbert, Alberto Grassi, Razvan Marin, Nahitan Nandez, Raoul Bellanova; Keita Balde, Joao Pedro

Torino Predicted XI (3-4-1-2): Vanja Milinkovic-Savic; David Zima, Armando Izzo, Bremer; Mergim Vojvoda, Tommaso Pobega, Sasa Lukic, Ola Aina; Josip Brekalo, Dennis Praet; Antonio Sanabria

Cagliari vs Torino Prediction

Cagliari have drawn their last three games and have failed to win any of their last seven games. They have won just one game all season and it came on home turf. They will therefore be hoping to make the most of their home advantage.

Torino have won just one game away from home all season. They are winless in their last five games and that could continue on Monday following a low-scoring draw.

Prediction: Cagliari 1-1 Torino

