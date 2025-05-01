Cagliari vs Udinese Prediction and Betting Tips | May 3rd 2025

Cagliari will host Udinese at the Unipol Domus on Saturday in another round of the 2024-25 Italian Serie A campaign. The hosts will be keen to get a result that could confirm their safety in the division by the end of the matchday.

Cagliari earned a comfortable 2-0 win over Hellas Verona on Monday to mark only their second win in 10 games and put them eight points clear of the relegation zone with four games to go. The hosts have won only eight of their 34 league games this season and will be hoping to get at least a point this weekend, which could practically confirm their stay in the top flight for another season.

Udinese have nothing major to fight for as they sit in 14th place, 16 points clear of the relegation zone and 19 behind European qualification. The visitors will, however, be desperate to get a win this weekend as they look to end their abysmal winless streak that has lasted seven games and two months.

They played out a goalless draw against Champions League chasing Bologna last time out and will need to bounce back soon if they are to secure a top-half league finish.

Cagliari vs Udinese Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have met on 69 previous occasions going into Saturday's match. Cagliari have won 18 of those meetings, 21 have ended in draws and Udinese have won the remaining 30.

Cagliari have won just two of the last 10 meetings between the sides.

The visitors have a remarkable goalscoring record in this fixture with 17 goals scored across the last 10.

The Bianconeri won the first leg of this fixture 2-0 at home in October.

The Isolani have scored 35 goals and conceded 49 in 34 league games so far. Udinese have scored one more and conceded one less than their weekend opponents.

Cagliari vs Udinese Prediction

Both teams are closely matched going into the weekend but Gli Isolani will receive a slight edge from their home advantage and will be more determined to get a win as they have more at stake.

The Bianconeri will be keen to continue their dominance in recent editions of this fixture despite their poor form. They have, however, lost their last three games on the road and could see that run extend here.

Prediction: Cagliari 1-0 Udinese

Cagliari vs Udinese Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Cagliari to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Four of the last five matches between the two teams have produced fewer than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No (Both sides have found the back of the net in just one of the visitors' last six matches)

