Cagliari vs Udinese Prediction and Betting Tips | September 17th 2023

Two sides who could do well with a win go head-to-head in Serie A as Cagliari play host to Udinese at the Sardegna Arena on Sunday.

Both sides have failed to win their opening three league matches and will head into the weekend in search of a morale-boosting result.

Cagliari were denied their first win of the season as they fell to a 2-1 defeat against Bologna at the Renato Dall'Ara Stadium on September 2.

Prior to that, Claudio Ranieri’s side kicked off the season with a goalless draw against Torino on August 21, one week before suffering a 2-0 loss against Inter Milan.

With one point from a possible nine, Cagliari are currently 19th in the Serie A table, one point and two places below Sunday’s visitors.

Like the hosts, Udinese continue to struggle for results this season as they were held to a goalless draw by Frosinone last time out.

This followed a 1-1 draw against Salernitana at the Stadio Arechi on August 23 courtesy of second-half goals from Lazar Samardzic and Boulaye Dia.

While Andrea Sottil’s men will be looking to get their season up and running, they are without a win in their last six Serie A away matches, losing five and picking up one draw since a 1-0 victory at Empoli on March 11.

Cagliari vs Udinese Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 19 wins from the last 36 meetings between the sides, Udinese hold a superior record in the history of this fixture.

Cagliari have picked up 10 wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on seven occasions.

Udinese are unbeaten in their last four visits to Sardegna Arena, claiming three wins and one draw since a 2-1 loss in April 2018.

With the defeat against Bologna last time out, Cagliari have now lost back-to-back matches for the first time since October 22.

Udinese have failed to win their last seven Ligue 1 matches, losing five and claiming two draws since May’s 2-0 victory over Sampdoria.

Cagliari vs Udinese Prediction

Cagliari and Udinese have stumbled into the new season and will head into the weekend in search of a pick-me-up. Both sides are evenly matched on paper and we predict they will cancel out each other’s efforts.

Prediction: Cagliari 1-1 Udinese

Cagliari vs Udinese Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - No (There have been fewer than three goals scored in four of the last five meetings between the sides)

Tip 3: More than 4.5 cards - No (There have also been fewer than five bookings in their last nine matches)