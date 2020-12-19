Cagliari vs Udinese prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2020-21 

Cagliari will welcome Udinese to the Sardegna Arena on Sunday, with three points at stake in Serie A.

The hosts come into this game on the back of a goalless draw away to Parma.

Udinese also recorded a goalless stalemate at home against newly-promoted Crotone in their most recent match in midweek.

Just one point separates the two sides on the table, as Udinese sit in 10th spot, with 14 points garnered from 11 games, while Cagliari are two places below, having played a game more.

Cagliari vs Udinese Head-to-Head

This will be the 33rd meeting between the two sides and Udinese have historically gotten the better of Cagliari.

I Bianconeri have 17 wins and six draws to their name, scoring 57 goals and conceding 36, while Caglriari were victorious six times in the past.

Their most recent clash came in July, when a second-minute strike by Stefano Okaka was enough to give Udinese a 1-0 away win.

Cagliari form guide (all competitions):W-D-D-L-D

Udinese form guide (all competitions): W-L-W-W-D

Cagliari vs Udinese Team News

Cagliari

Sebastian Walukiewicz (muscle), Charalampos Lykogiannis (calf), Alessandro Tripaldelli (physical discomfort), and Adam Ounas (COVID-19) are all sidelined due to injury.

Zito Luvumbo is a doubt with a muscle problem but there are no suspension concerns for the hosts.

Injuries: Sebastian Walukiewicz, Charalampos Lykogiannis, Alessandro Tripaldelli, Adam Ounas

Doubt: Zito Luvumbo

Suspensions: None

Udinese

The visitors have five players sidelined through injury. Rodrigo De Paul (Knee), Stefano Okaka (Thigh), Bram Nuytinck (Calf), Mato Jajalo (Meniscus), and Sebastian Prödl are all ruled out.

There are no suspension worries for manager Luca Gotti.

Injuries: Rodrigo De Paul, Stefano Okaka, Bram Nuytinck, Mato Jajalo, Sebastian Prödl

Suspensions: None

Cagliari vs Udinese Predicted XI

Cagliari Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Alessio Cragno; Luca Ceppitelli, Ragnar Klavan, Andrea Carboni, Gabriele Zappa; Marko Rog, Christian Oliva; Riccardo Sottil, Joao Pedro, Nahitan Nandez; Alberto Cerri

Udinese Predicted XI (3-5-2): Juan Musso; Samir Santos, Kevin Bonifazi, Rodrigo Becao; Marvin Zeegelaar, Roberto Pereyra, Tolgay Arslan, Rolando Mandrangora, Nahuel Molina; Ilija Nestorovski, Ignacio Pussetto

Cagliari vs Udinese Prediction

Udinese have won their last four clashes with Cagliari, although the absences of key players Stefano Okaka and Rodrigo De Paul could impact their chances of making it five wins in a row.

The visitors are notoriously difficult to break down, while also being limited going forward. An attack-minded Cagliari should breach their rearguard on Sunday.

Ultimately, the sides might have to settle for a share of the spoils with goals scored at both ends.

Prediction: Cagliari 1-1 Udinese