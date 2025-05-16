Cagliari vs Venezia Prediction and Betting Tips | May 18th 2025

Cagliari will host Venezia at the Unipol Domus on Sunday in the penultimate round of the 2024-25 Serie A campaign. The hosts will be desperate to return to winning ways to confirm safety in the nation's top division.
Cagliari suffered their fourth loss in five games in a 3-1 defeat to Como, placing them only five points clear of the drop zone with two games to go. The Rossoblù have struggled to pick up points for most of the season, with only three wins in their last 15, but will hope to get a rare win this weekend, which will put an end to any relegation fears.
Venezia are in a much more delicate position as they sit only one point clear of the drop zone despite getting a surprise and quite impressive 2-1 victory over Fiorentina last weekend. The Leoni Alati have avoided defeat in five of their last six games to push out of the relegation zone, but will need to get a result this weekend to avoid falling back into the drop zone by the final weekend.
Cagliari vs Venezia Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- The two teams have met on 32 previous occasions going into Sunday's match. Cagliari have won eight of those meetings, 13 have ended in draws and Venezia have won the remaining 11.
- The hosts have won only one of the last five meetings between the sides, managing to score only four goals across those games.
- The visitors have scored seven goals across their last five games in this fixture.
- I Lagunari picked up a 2-1 home win when the two teams locked horns earlier in the season.
- Venezia have scored 30 goals in 36 league games played so far. Only the bottom three teams in the league table have scored fewer.
Cagliari vs Venezia Prediction
Both teams are closely matched going into the weekend, but Cagliari will hope to receive a boost from their home advantage and slightly better offensive record.
Venezia have picked up important points in recent games and will be looking to keep that run going on Sunday. They, however, have the worst away record in the division, having failed to win on the road all season and may have to settle for a point here.
Prediction: Cagliari 1-1 Venezia
Cagliari vs Venezia Betting Tips
Tip 1 - Result: Draw
Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Five of the visitors' last seven games have produced fewer than 2.5 goals)
Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Four of the hosts’ last five games have featured both teams getting on the scoresheet)