Cagliari vs Venezia Prediction and Betting Tips | May 27th 2023

Cagliari will welcome Venezia to the Sardegna Arena in the preliminary round of the Serie B playoffs on Saturday.

The hosts finished fifth in the Serie B standings, thanks to back-to-back wins in their last four games. Gianluca Lapadula's first-half strike earned them a 1-0 away win over Cosenza last week.

The visitors secured a place in the playoffs only on goal difference as ninth-placed Palermo also finished with 49 points in the league table. They saw their five-game winning run come to an end last week as they suffered a 2-1 defeat against Parma.

Cagliari and Venezia were two of the three teams that were relegated from Serie A to Serie B last season and both will be looking to return to the top-flight.

Cagliari vs Venezia Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two sides have squared off 34 times in all competitions since 1931. The visitors have the upper hand in these meetings at the moment with 12 wins. The hosts have nine wins to their name while 13 games have ended in draws.

The hosts are winless in their last four meetings against the visitors, with three games ending in draws.

Cagliari are unbeaten at home in Serie B since October and just two of their eight defeats this season have come at home.

The hosts have suffered just one defeat against the visitors at Saturday's venue.

The visitors outscored the hosts 51-50 in the regular season. The hosts had the better defensive record conceding 34 goals in 38 games, which was the third-best defensive record in Serie B this season.

The hosts have scored more than one goal in just one of their last eight home encounters against the visitors.

Cagliari vs Venezia Prediction

The Isolani have recorded four wins in a row and look to be in good touch at the moment. They have enjoyed a 15-game unbeaten run at home, which also bodes well for them.

The Lagunari have suffered just one defeat in their last six league outings, recording four wins in that period. They recorded a 4-1 away win earlier this season over the hosts and will look to repeat that feat in this match.

Nonetheless, the hosts head into the game on a four-match winning run, and considering their home form, they should be able to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Cagliari 2-1 Venezia

Cagliari vs Venezia Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Cagliari to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the first half - Yes

Tip 4: Joel Pohjanpalo to score or assist anytime - Yes

