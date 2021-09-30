Cagliari vs Venezia prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2021-22

Cagliari welcome Venezia to the Unipol Domus Stadium in round seven of Italian Serie A action on Friday.

The two sides have endured a horrid start to the new season and currently find themselves in the bottom three of the league table.

Cagliari were left empty handed once again as they fell to a 2-0 defeat at the hands of Napoli last time out.

Walter Mazzarri’s side are now one of two sides yet to pick up a win in Serie A, claiming two draws and losing four of their six games so far.

Cagliari are currently 19th on the log, one above newly-promoted Salernitana, who have managed just one point to date.

Similarly, Venezia’s struggles continued last weekend as they played out a 1-1 draw against Torino.

Prior to that, Paolo Zanetti’s men suffered successive defeats at the hands of Spezia and AC Milan in their previous two outings.

Venezia are currently 18th in the Serie A table, but could surge to 12th place with a win on Friday.

Cagliari vs Venezia Head-To-Head

Venezia have been utterly dominant in the history of this fixture. They head into Friday’s game unbeaten against the hosts, claiming three wins and one draw from their previous four encounters.

Cagliari Form Guide: L-L-D-L-L

Venezia Form Guide: L-W-L-L-D

Cagliari vs Venezia Team News

Cagliari

Marko Rog, Sebastian Walukiewicz, Leonardo Pavoletti, Diego Farias and Damir Ceter Valencia will all sit out the game as they are currently nursing injuries.

Injured: Marko Rog, Sebastian Walukiewicz, Leonardo Pavoletti, Diego Farias, Damir Ceter

Suspended: None

Venezia

The visitors remain without the services of Ridgeciano Haps, Lauri Ala-Myllmaki, Luca Lezzerini and Arnor Sigurdsson, who have been sidelined through injuries.

Injured: Ridgeciano Haps, Lauri Ala-Myllmaki, Luca Lezzerini, Arnor Sigurdsson

Suspended: None

Cagliari vs Venezia Predicted XI

Cagliari Predicted XI (4-4-2): Alessio Cragno; Charalampos Lykogiannis, Diego Godin, Luca Ceppitelli, Martin Caceres; Dalbert, Kevin Strootman, Razvan Marin, Nahitan Nandez; Keita Balde, Joao Pedro

Venezia Predicted XI (4-3-3): Niki Maenpaa; Cristian Molinaro, Pietro Ceccaroni, Mattia Caldara, Pasquale Mazzocchi; Gianluca Busio, Antonio Vacca, Domen Crnigoj; Dennis Torset Johnsen, David Okereke, Thomas Henry

Cagliari vs Venezia Prediction

Friday’s game involves two sides who have struggled to get going this season. While they will both be desperate to get their season up and running with a win, we predict they will cancel out each other’s efforts and settle for a share of the spoils.

Prediction: Cagliari 1-1 Venezia

