Calcutta Football League 2018: Down with fever, Henry Kisekka needs time to recover

sounak mullick FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST News 122 // 07 Aug 2018, 21:54 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Henry Kisekka played delightfully in the last season of the I-League

Mohun Bagan scripted a 3-2 win over Rainbow AC on Tuesday evening at their club ground but their frontline was lacking the thrust, mainly due to the absence of striker Henry Kisekka who was left out due to high fever and might be out of action for the upcoming few days. The Ugandan footballer joined the Kolkata giants earlier this season from Gokulam Kerala.

Henry Kisekka scored the only goal in Bagan’s 1-0 win against Pathachakra in the opening tie but he was overlooked for this one. Coach Shankarlal Chakraborty informed that Kisekka was down with fever and will be out of action for at least two days.

Regarding Kisekka’s condition he said, "After 10 pm, he had a fever and vomited during midnight. We consulted the doctor in the morning. He was being observed by one of our boys the entire night and we took action."

"I already knew last night that he won’t be fit to play in today’s match. The doctor has advised him to take the best rest for two days. The fluctuating weather is the root cause of the fever," added Shankarlal. Even though Dipanda Dicka not playing in the match, he was not in the best of his form. which was also the reason why Kisekka was being missed by the Bagan camp.

The green and maroon brigade were trailing in the first half after Abhijit Sarkar scored brilliantly from a free kick. But the tables turned around in the second half as veteran Mehtab Hossain with his effective assists had set up two goals for the Mariners while Abhishek Ambekar scored the other with a bit of luck. Although Rainbow AC pulled one back towards the end, the hosts held their nerves till the final whistle to take the lead.

With four days left for Mohun Bagan’s next match against George Telegraph, it is still uncertain whether Henry Kisekka will play alongside Dipanda Dicka and add the much-needed flair to their attack. The Kolkata giants have collected all six points from their two games so far.