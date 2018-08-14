Calcutta Football League 2018: East Bengal FC vs Pathachakra FC - Telecast, Date, Start time and Where to watch online

East Bengal FC

East Bengal were scheduled to start their campaign in the Calcutta Football League with a match against Tollygunge Agragami. However, the match had to be abandoned midway due to unplayable conditions. The match began and even went on till halftime with the score tied at 1-1. However, due to excessive rain, the pitch waterlogged and the game had to be called off.

The defending Champions were then up against new entrants West Bengal Police in their 2nd match. Lalrindika Ralte netted home a rebound in the 14th minute with Kassim Aidara scoring the second on the brink of halftime to seal the game in the first 45 minutes itself. It was a brilliant display by the 39 Time Champions in the first half but failing to add on to the tally in the second half would have been disappointing for them. The scoreline in this match ended at 2-0 in favour of East Bengal.

The Kolkata giants locked horns with Calcutta Customs in their 3rd match. This was a rather frustrating match for East Bengal as they were held to a goalless draw by their opponents. East Bengal had their chances but failed to capitalize on them. Good goalkeeping by Suvam and organized defending helped the Customs attain a draw. The defending champions have only themselves to blame for the draw as they got some really good opportunities late on in the second half and missed a few sitters.

The players were rightly blasted by coach Bastab Roy after the game. It will be interesting to see the line up for the Red and Golds today and how they can come back in the competition after the goalless draw, which for them is more like a setback.

On the other hand, Pathachakra lost the initial match they played against Kolkata giants Mohun Bagan by a narrow 1-0 margin and won their next match against Tollygunge Agragami F.C 2-0. In all, they have had a decent campaign thus far and playing as a unit has helped them. They have the firepower to pull off an upset against East Bengal and will look to carry the momentum from their previous match into this one.

Arch-rivals Mohun Bagan are on top of the table with three wins out of three games and East Bengal are sitting on 4th position with a win and a draw in their two matches. The defending Champions will look to add pressure at the top of the table and gain three points to move at 2nd spot after this match.

Here is all you need to know about the upcoming match:

Date: August 14, 2018

Match: East Bengal vs Pathachakra

Time: 4:30 PM, Indian Standard Time (IST)

Venue: East Bengal Ground, Kolkata

Broadcast: Sadhna News Bangla

Live Stream: Sadhna News Bangla's official YouTube channel will provide live streaming

