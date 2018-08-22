Calcutta Football League 2018: East Bengal vs Tollygunge Agragami Rematch - Telecast, Date, Start time and Where to watch online

East Bengal are on an unbeaten run.

With the inaugural game of the Calcutta Football League having been washed out after 45 minutes of play due to water-logging of the pitch, East Bengal and Tollygunge Agragami are again poised to face each other for a re-match of the abandoned game on Thursday.

East Bengal are on an unbeaten run and have won their last two games with similar scorelines of 3-0, making the Red and Golds as the clear-cut favourites going into the game over the bottom-placed Tollygunge side.

Tollygunge Agragami, based in South Kolkata, have lost all their games in the tournament so far and are yet to get a point aboard. However, among all the teams who have played East Bengal so far in the league, Tollygunge Agragami are the only side to score, overcoming the East Bengal defence.

East Bengal's Johnny Acosta is slated to sign in the Indian Football Association's (IFA) office on Friday, but it looks highly unlikely that he would feature for East Bengal in the Tollygunge tie. Lalrozama Fanai has recovered from his injury and is available for the game. Subhash Bhowmick is wary of the physicality of the Tollygunge side and is expecting a tough encounter from Manoranjan Bhattacharya's side.

A win for East Bengal would get them back to the top of the league, leaping current league leaders Mohun Bagan by the virtue of superior goal difference.

Here is all you need to know about the upcoming match:

Date: August 23, 2018

Match: East Bengal vs Tolllygunge Agragami

Time: 4:30 PM, Indian Standard Time (IST)

Venue: East Bengal Ground, Kolkata

Broadcast: Sadhna News Bangla

Live Stream: Sadhna News Bangla's official YouTube channel will provide live streaming

Will Tollygunge Agragami spoil the party for the Red and Golds or will East Bengal cruise to yet another victory and go top of the league again? Comment your predictions below.