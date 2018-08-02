Calcutta Football League 2018: East Bengal vs Tollygunge Agragami - Telecast, Date, Start Time and Where to Watch online

The fans are expected to flock the stands to the brim.

It's that time of the year again when the infamous Kolkata Maidan gets ready to showcase it's best talents on show in the patchy and damp pitches of the Maidan Grounds in the Calcutta Football League.

The 120th edition of the historic Calcutta Football League Premier Division A gets underway on Friday with 39 Time Champions East Bengal hosting Tollygunge Agragami in the opener. It is going to be a special occasion for the fans and the club alike as a match would be played for the very first time at the venue under floodlights. East Bengal's Technical Director Subhas Bhowmick has made it clear that the Red and Gold Brigade will take to the field without any foreigner.

East Bengal's newest recruit Kassim Aidara has registered himself in the IFA Office hours ago. As per the Indian Football Association (IFA) Rules and Regulations, a player can only feature for the team if he has been registered at least 48 hours prior to kick-off. Mahmoud Al-Amna is deemed to start from the bench and is not expected to take to the field unless necessary.

Tollygunge Agragami, on the other hand, has racked up a few impressive names in their roster. They have roped in league veterans like Ashim Biswas, Rakesh Masih, Prohlad Roy and Gautam Kujur. Nigerian forward Daniel Bidemi is also part of the squad. Agragami can cause problems for the defending Champions counting on its experienced side in contrast to East Bengal's fairly young and inexperienced side.

Here is all you need to know about the Calcutta Football League 2018 Premier Division - A Opener :

Date: August 3, 2018

Match: East Bengal vs Tollygunge Agragami

Time: 4:30 PM, Indian Standard Time (IST)

Venue: East Bengal Ground, Kolkata

Broadcast: Sadhna News Bangla, a newly launched Free-To-Air Bengali Language Kolkata based channel has bought the Broadcast rights of the Calcutta Football League 2018. The Match feed will be produced by Greymind Kolkata.

Live Stream: Sadhna News Bangla's official YouTube Channel will provide Live Streaming. CLICK HERE.

On the go? No Access to High-Speed Internet and Television? We have got you covered. Sportskeeda will provide minute-by-minute updates in its Live Blog.