Calcutta Football League 2018: 'Its good if Yuta Kinowaki joins Mohun Bagan,' says coach Shankarlal Chakraborty

sounak mullick FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST News 177 // 12 Aug 2018, 20:24 IST

Shankarlal Chakraborty during the post-match press conference

Mohun Bagan consolidated their position at the top of the table securing their third win as many matches after defeating George Telegraph 1-0 at their club ground on Sunday evening. After an unimpressive midfield play, coach Shankarlal feels that the Yuta Kinowaki’s inclusion will be more than useful for team’s cause.

During the post-match press conference, Shankarlal said “If Yuta comes, it will be very good for us because at the present moment it is better to have known foreigner than an unknown face. It will be beneficial for the team.” The Japanese played 8 matches for Mohun Bagan in the I-League last season.

On asked about the possibility of the signing, he said, “Debashish Da called me last night, saying that he had a word with club’s top official Anjan Mitra and was seeking my advice. I informed him that bringing back Yuta will be very useful for us.”

The first half of the game was rather scrappy and neither the teams played organised football. Although Mohun Bagan came closer to the scoring a goal, it was a pathetic display other than that. A 7th-minute strike from a free-kick was denied by the crossbar, while a long-range shot from Shilton D’ Silva was saved by the keeper. Apart from these, there were no structural moves to from the green and maroon brigade. Henry Kisseka who was ailing a fever and missed the last game was struggling in the field.

The start of the second half was no better for the hosts, as super sub-Mehtab Hossain made no such effect, unlike the last game. But it was the other substitute Tirthankar Sarkar who made the difference this time. A precise cross was fired up front where the two strikers were waiting like poachers with Dipanda Dicka heading it towards the target in the 72nd minute to score the winner.

East Bengal will play their next match against Pathachakra on Tuesday evening while Mohun Bagan will lock horns with Peerless on 16th August at their club ground.