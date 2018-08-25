Calcutta Football League 2018: Mohun Bagan's secretary Anjan Mitra likely to clear pending salaries by tonight

sounak mullick
25 Aug 2018

Mohun Bagan is currently at the top of the standings in the ongoing Calcutta Football League

Mohun Bagan registered a thumping 5-0 win over West Bengal Police at their club ground on Saturday evening.

Dipanda Dicka scored a hat-trick while Britto and Henry Kisseka also scripted their name on the sheet. On the other hand, Bagan’s club secretary Anjan Mitra has informed that the pending salaries of the players and staff would be cleared by the end of the day.

“Anjan (Mitra) da came in the dressing room during half-time. After our team meeting, Anjan da said that I want to talk with you. He said that the pending salaries would be cleared today itself,” said Shankarlal Chakraborty during the post-match press conference.

Financial problems have always plagued the smooth running of the club in the past; this season wasn’t an exception either. The players whose salaries were pending even expressed that they won’t play unless their dues are paid. But hopefully, for them and the team, the matter is likely to be resolved.

Dipanda Dicka drew first blood in as early as the second minute when his right-footed shot found the back of the net after he received a long throw from side-back Ganesh Ranawade. Following which, Mohun Bagan got numerous opportunities, a few of which were saved from the goal line. Britto, who was playing his second match for the Kolkata giants, scored the second one. The hosts went to the half-time break with a 2 goal cushion.

Dicka scored yet again, this time with a header from Mehtab Hossain’s clinical corner kick. West Police’s goalkeeper Soumava Ghosh got injured while making an effort to save Dicka’s header. The shot stopper’s head collided with the goal post, injuring him severely and was taken away for medication in an Ambulance.

Meanwhile, Sk. Saruk of West Bengal Police received a red card just a few minutes before the 90th. Mohun Bagan took advantage of the situation and scored two goals in the stoppage time to improve their goal difference.

Henry Kisseka scored in the 92nd minute while Dicka completed his hat-trick in the 95th minute.

Mohun Bagan is currently at the top of the league standings with 16 points from six matches and enjoys an equal goal difference with East Bengal, but the Mariners played a game less. East Bengal will be playing against Rainbow AC on Sunday evening at their club ground.