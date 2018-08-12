Calcutta Football League 2018: Mohun Bagan vs George Telegraph, 5 Talking Points

Asier Dipanda Dicka proved to be the hero for Mohun Bagan again

Calcutta Football League 2018 action continued on a bright Sunday afternoon as Mohun Bagan faced off against George Telegraph at the Mohun Bagan Stadium in Kolkata, West Bengal.

Mohun Bagan came into the match on the back of two wins from two matches which had put them atop the standings of the Calcutta Football League 2018. The Maroon and Green brigade had beaten Pathachakra and NP Rainbow AC in closely contested affairs that saw their star strikers Dipanda Dicka and Henry Kisseka score to earn the three points. George Telegraph were at the bottom of the table losing their only fixture before this against NP Rainbow AC.

Mohun Bagan emerged victorious in their third consecutive match as they defeated George Telegraph courtesy a solitary goal by their star man Asier Dipanda Dicka in the 72nd minute of the match. The first half had ended 0-0 after a strong defensive showing by the George Telegraph side that had left the Bagan side frustrated.

Here are the major talking points from the Mohun Bagan vs George Telegraph match:

1. Mohun Bagan take control of the game from the get-go

The Kolkata giants started the game on a stronger note, controlling the tempo of the game and asserting pressure on the Telegraph side with their passing and pressing tactics. Dipanda Dicka and Henry Kisseka were the major threats in the box for the Bagan side and were the target men for the long balls and crosses.

Mohun Bagan midfielders Shilton D'Silva and Sourav were moving the ball well across the pitch and they pressed high up, not allowing the players from George Telegraph any time on the ball. The defence was playing a high line and won the ball quite easily and used their strength to keep the attackers of Telegraph in check.

2. Asier Dipanda Dicka hits the crossbar

George Telegraph's Japanese midfielder Nakamura handled the ball just outside the box and presented Mohun Bagan with a golden opportunity to take the lead early in the match

Asier Dipanda Dicka stepped up to take the freekick and almost scored when his shot struck the upright and went out for a goal-kick. The I-League top scorer managed to curl the ball around the wall and the effort was headed for the top corner but just did not dip enough, hitting the crossbar after beating the diving George Telegraph keeper with ease.

3. George Telegraph resist the Bagan attack

George Telegraph had their task cut out for the afternoon as they were in for a tough outing against the star-studded attack of Mohun Bagan. However, they were up for the challenge and did not make it easy for Mohun Bagan to steamroll them with pressure. Echezona Anyichie led the defence from the front as he kept the attacker Dipanda Dicka in check for the first period, getting close to him and not allowing him the freedom inside the box.

Henry Kisseka had a poor game in attack as he was unable to do any relevant damage to the Telegraph side as the defenders always crowded him when he was in possession and did not allow him any time to strike in and around the box.

4. George Telegraph keeper Laltu Mandal impresses between the sticks

Mohun Bagan were always on the lookout for the deadlock-breaker in the match as they attacked the George Telegraph goal with all the might that they could muster up. However, one major thorn in their quest for the match-winning goal was the feisty Laltu Mandal in goal for the George Telegraph team.

Laltu Mandal was a key figure of the George Telegraph defence that allowed them to resist Mohun Bagan for a long time as he was constantly tested. Mandal was called into action a number of times by Asier Dipanda Dicka from inside as well outside the box and the keeper was up to the task, keeping his efforts out. Mandal also did well to keep the numerous corners taken by Mohun Bagan at bay and was strong inside his area, asserting control of his box.

5. Asier Dipanda Dicka breaks the deadlock to clinch the win

Mohun Bagan were left frustrated at the end of the first half by a resilient George Telegraph side who defended with a stubbornness that did not allow them to get close to the goal. The keeper Laltu Mandal had been a strong figure in the goal, making a lot of saves.

However, the deadlock was finally broken around twenty minutes from full time as star striker Asier Dipanda Dicka stepped up to give the Mariners the lead in the match. Substitute Tirthankar Sarkar who had come on to replace Pintu Mahata floated in a ball into the box from the right side and found the run of Dicka. Dicka managed to nod the ball past the rushing custodian to send the crowd into massive cheers.