Calcutta Football League 2019: East Bengal vs George Telegraph | Match Preview, Team News, Live Streaming Details

Avik Roy FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST Preview 11 // 07 Aug 2019, 18:15 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

East Bengal are expected to start strong against George Telegraph

With two wins from two matches, East Bengal have made a dream start to their season. With eight goals from their last two matches, it seems that the Red and Golds Brigade are running like a well-oiled machine.

Next up is a clash against George Telegraph Sporting Club, which is also going to be East Bengal’s first match of Calcutta Football League 2019. After eight years of supremacy, East Bengal lost their title last season to arch-rivals Mohun Bagan. This year, they would be hungry to bring the title back at their cabinet.

But it’s not that easy. Unlike other years, big clubs from Kolkata have been simultaneously playing two tournaments. The CFL, along with the Durand Cup which is being hosted for the first time in this city, is taking a toll on the players. Most of the teams are rotating their players to keep everyone fit.

On the other hand, George Telegraph have won both their matches this season. They have defeated Aryan Club in their opening match, while they edged past Kalighat Milan Sangha by a single goal on Tuesday.

TEAM NEWS

Fresh from their 6-0 thumping of Jamshedpur FC, East Bengal will be looking to make positive start in the CFL with a win against George Telegraph.

However, their task is not going to be easy. Their main attacking weapon Jaime Santos Colado has suffered a shoulder injury and most probably will sit out in this match. Without him, Bidyasagar Singh will have to take the goal-scoring responsibility.

Spanish coach Alejandro Menendez’s plan to use this tournament as a preparatory run has been going strong till now. The players are keen to bring their best on to the field and the understanding between the players is also strong.

The newcomers in the team are also taking the opportunity to impress the coach. They have bigger tasks ahead and everyone is looking to cement their place in the team.

KEY PLAYERS

Pintu Mahata (East Bengal)

Advertisement

As Santos will be out in the match, focus will be on Pintu Mahata. The boy from Jangalmahal area of West Midnapore has already impressed the coach and Menendez even went on say that they have signed a ‘big footballer’ for the club.

However, Mahata needs to keep his feet on the ground and not to be overjoyed with emotions. His slick passes, touching and running down the line will need to be sharper. George Telegraph will not give him enough space to run and he will need to manufacture some room.

Joel Sunday (George Telegraph)

The Nigerian footballer is a seasoned footballer in the Kolkata Maidan and plied his trades in many small clubs of this city like Kalighat, Pathachakra and Rainbow AC. He has also played many matches in the Aizawl domestic league. Coming into this game with a good amount of knowledge with respect to regional football, Sunday will be the main threat for East Bengal on Friday.

LAST MEETING

Scoreline: East Bengal 2-1 George Telegraph

After missing a number of chances in the first half, East Bengal conceded in the 69th minute after Justin Morgan slotted the ball home. However, Mehtab Singh equalised from Mahmoud Al-Amna’s cross and Koushik Sarkar scored the winner to bring home the win for East Bengal.

MATCH INFORMATION

East Bengal vs George Telegraph

Date: 9 August 2019

Kick-off: 3:00 PM IST

Live Stream: Sadhana News Bangla, Sadhna News YouTube Channel

Venue: East Bengal Ground