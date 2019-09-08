Calcutta Football League 2019: Mohun Bagan play delightful football to hammer George Telegraph 4-0

Salva Chamorro scored the second goal with a brilliant header

Mohun Bagan played sensational football to outclass George Telegraph 3-0 at their club ground on Sunday to stay in contention for the Calcutta Football League title. Suhair VP, Salva Chamorro, Nongdamba Naorem and Fran Gonzalez each scored one goal en-route to their third victory in the ongoing league.

Kibu Vicuna’s rotational policy has been executed with perfection until now. Bagan started with an all-Indian back four on Sunday, leaving Fran Morante in the dugout. Fran Gonzalez dropped down to central defence. The ‘Green and Maroon’ dominated the match from the starting whistle. Bagan played skillful passing football which was hard to contain for the opponents. Joseba Beitia was at the peak of things once again, he combined well with wingers Nongdamba Naorem and Britto PM.

The home team played like a well-oiled machine, they had a plan for each move. Lalrachullova moved up and down the sidelines with ease. His cross was well headed by Suhair VP to give Bagan the lead in the 15th minute. Gurjinder Kumar provided the assist for the second goal as Salva Chamorro netted in the 35th minute to double the lead. George Telegraph's defenders were helpless in each of these two goals they conceded.

Kibu Vicuna.

Nongdamba Naorem continued his great run for Mohun Bagan, the youngster impressed with his skills and the ability to play small passes. His partnership with Joseba Beitia and Salva Chamorro was a delight to watch. A lateral cross from Chullova was tapped in by Naorem to extend their lead in the 71st minute. The India U20 player provided a low cross to set up Fran Gonzalez for the fourth goal in the 84th minute.

Mohun Bagan’s form has taken upward swing after the ‘Kolkata Derby,’ they need to maintain the rhythm for the rest of the season. For the time being, Mohun Bagan is at the top of the league table with 11 points from 6 matches.