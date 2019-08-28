Calcutta Football League 2019: Mohun Bagan register their first win; Chamorro and Nongdamba on target

Salva Chamorro scored the first goal for Mohun Bagan on Wednesday.

Breaking the jinx, Mohun Bagan has finally claimed full points in the Calcutta Football League with a 2-1 win over BSS Sporting Club at the Kalyani Stadium on Wednesday evening. The Mariners would have been pleased with a more convincing display, but a win will definitely lift their morale ahead of the all-important Kolkata Derby this weekend.

Desperate for a win from the starting whistle, the ‘green and maroon’ were awarded a penalty in the opening minutes of the match. Spanish playmaker Fran Gonzalez failed to convert from the spot. After pressing hard for close to half an hour, Bagan’s Salva Chamorro gave them the lead in the 31st minute of the match with a header.

Kibu Vicuna’s team managed to hold on to the lead for just three minutes. BSS Sporting Club’s Nigerian recruit William Opoku levelled the scoreline in the 34th minute. The players went into the dressing room with the scores tied at half-time. This was Bagan’s first match at the Kalyani Stadium, having played their previous two matches at their club ground.

Mohun Bagan gave a strong reply early in the second half. Britto PM, playing his first match for the Kolkata giants, provided an effective assist in the 46th minute. While, Nongdamba Naorem, on the receiving end, netted the second goal for his team. Mohun Bagan penetrated in the final third for quite a few times thereafter, but they could not increase the lead.

Kibu Vicuna will be happy to finally get a win under his belt in the CFL.

With the victory, Bagan now have 4 points from 3 matches. This win was a much-needed one, after a loss in the final of the Durand Cup to Gokulam Kerala FC last Saturday.

The defending champions will be facing an uphill task against a promising East Bengal side who have also won their fixture against Aryan FC by a 3-0 margin on Wednesday evening. Mohun Bagan’s main concern is their defence, having conceded five goals in the three matches they have played in the league so far.

