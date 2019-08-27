Calcutta Football League 2019: Mohun Bagan vs BSS | Match Preview, Team News, Live Streaming details

Sheikh Sahil (extreme right) has been the find of the season for Mohun Bagan this season

After a disappointing defeat in the Durand Cup 2019, Mohun Bagan will look to win their first game in the Calcutta Football League when they face BSS Sporting Club at the Kalyani Stadium on Wednesday evening. While Mohun Bagan lost their first match and shared points in the next one, BSS Sporting have also failed to register full points in any of their three previous encounters.

For the first time this season, Mohun Bagan will be playing their CFL match at the Kalyani Stadium. Their club ground is undergoing renovation work and will host matches in late September.

Team Focus

Mohun Bagan

‘The Mariners’ lost in the final of the Durand Cup to Gokulam Kerala FC last weekend. The main focus of the Bagan camp will be on the Calcutta Football League for the time being. After a disastrous 0-3 loss to Peerless SC in the opening clash, they were held by Calcutta Customs in the next tie. A win will bring back the momentum ahead of the all-important ‘Kolkata Derby’ next Sunday.

Bagan’s defence has been a lingering problem this season. Lalchhawnkima has been under the scanner for quite some time now. He was largely incapable of checking the attacks in the Durand Cup final which eventually led to the first goal. Meanwhile, given that veteran side-back, Ashutosh Mehta has been sloppy quite often, he will miss Wednesday’s game due to an injury.

Having said that, Kibu Vicuna has Sukhdev Singh in the sidelines who can replace Lalchhawnkimaa while Ashutosh’s place is likely to be filled in by Bagan’s new recruit Lalramchullova, who will be making his debut. On the other hand, it is expected that Fran Morante will start with Joseba Beitia and Salva Chamorro amongst the foreigners. Young Subha Ghosh, who impressed during his debut in the Durand Cup, might get a few minutes as well.

BSS Sporting Club

After starting their campaign with a couple of draws, BSS Sporting Club lost their last fixture against East Bengal. Even though the minnows pulled one back, the red and gold brigade edged past with a 2-1 margin. With the conditions at the Kalyani Stadium a bit better than those in the Kolkata's 'Maidan’, BSS Sporting Club will give their best shot.

Key Players

Sheikh Sahil (Mohun Bagan)

The young midfielder has impressed with his resilient display in the ongoing season. He provides support to Spaniard Joseb Beitia in the playmaking zone. Not only does he help in building up the play, but also acts as a blocker withdrawing himself in the defensive zone. Coming up the ranks from the Mohun Bagan youth setup, Sahil is now a mainstay in the starting XI and will play an important role in Wednesday’s clash.

William Opoku (BSS Sporting Club)

The Ghanian playmaker has been around the Indian circuit for quite a while now. Having won the I-League title with Minerva Punjab FC. Opoku is the most experienced player in the BSS camp, their coach will be banking on the African star to make a difference against mighty Mohun Bagan. William scored from a penalty kick in the dying minutes of the previous match. He has the capability to put pressure on Bagans defence which has been pretty ordinary this season.

Recent record

Mohun Bagan

L-D

BSS Sporting Club

D-D-L

Match Information

Mohun Bagan vs BSS Sporting Club

Date: 28th August 2019

Kick-off: 3:00 PM IST

Live Stream: Sadhna News, Sadhna News YouTube channel

Venue: Kalyani Stadium, Kalyani

Prediction

Mohun Bagan might get past the BSS hurdle with the firepower in their squad. A win is necessary for them to get back on track in the Calcutta Football League

Predicted score: Mohun Bagan 2-0 BSS Sporting Club