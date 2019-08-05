Calcutta Football League 2019: Mohun Bagan coach says players need more time to adjust after 0-3 loss to Peerless | Match Report

This is the second time in a row that Mohun Bagan has failed to defeat Peerless

Mohun Bagan started their Calcutta Football League title defence with a 0-3 loss against last year’s runners-up Peerless at their club ground on Monday afternoon. They were down by a goal at half-time after Liberian Ansumanah Kromah’s goal gave Peerless the lead. Just when everyone thought Bagan would script a comeback, things became worse, ending up on the losing side, conceding two goals in quick succession in the second half.

This was one of the worst starts to the Calcutta Football League for the 30-time champions. The green and maroon brigade won their opening match of the Durand Cup against Mohammedan Sporting Club last Friday with a 2-0 win at the Salt Lake Stadium, but any confidence gained from that win would have taken a beating this evening.

Story of the match

Starting with an all-Indian back four, Mohun Bagan encountered initial hiccups controlling the fierce duo of Ansumanah Kromah and Anthony Wolfe. Even though Bagan’s Spanish playmakers Fran Gonzalez and Joseba Beitia played some effective football at the beginning, the rhythm lapsed once the game progressed.

Kromah, last year’s top scorer in the league, repeatedly raided Bagan’s defence, finally getting his name on the scoresheet in the 21st minute. Even after trailing by a goal, the central defence consisting of Sukhdev Singh and Gurjinder Kumar looked a bit uncomfortable together, they lacked proper communication.

Kibu Vicuna made a double change at the beginning of second half, introducing young Imran Khan along with debutant Nongdomba Naorem. Even though the ball supply from the left increased considerably due to Naorem’s presence, The Mariners could not hit the target. Salva Chamorro was denied by the woodwork in the 54th minute.

Fran Gonzalez was sent to the central defence position, but it hardly made any difference. Peerless’ attacking force exploited the loopholes in Bagan’s defence constantly, which led them to the second goal. Moments after doubling the lead, Kromah scored the third for his team and completed his brace.

Mohun Bagan got a golden opportunity to pull one back, but Chamorro’s spot-kick was saved by Peerless’ custodian James.

Post-Match views

Kibu Vicuna (Mohun Bagan coach)

Spaniard Kibu Vicuna's tactics to break the winning combination cost them dearly this afternoon. He expressed his displeasure and admitted that the result was not what he expected.

During the post-match press conferencence, he said, "It was a surprise for everybody, we did not expect this match. It was a difficult match we knew. I think we lost the match in the first half, because we gave the opponents too much facility, we knew about Kromah and Wolfe, we prepared. We tried to not to give them time and space, we didn’t do well, this is football."

When asked whether the change of venues might have been a cause for the result, he said, "I don’t give excuses, it was a bad ground for us and them, they took their chances, we had more chances than the first game, but we did not score. In the dressing room, I told the boys that we have 30 points to play for, if we get 30 points, we are going to win the league".

"For now, we have to focus on the Durand Cup, which is after two days, we have to be ready, it is going to be an important three points. I already told we need more time, most of the players are new, they have to adjust to the team, to make combinations. We need time to learn the lesson from tonight and from tomorrow we need to prepare for the next game," added Vicuna.

Ansumanah Kromah (Peerless)

Sharing his thoughts on scoring against Mohun Bagan and his muted celebrations, he said, "As a professional, as a fan of Mohun Bagan, I’m always sad because I love the fans, so whenever I play against them I feel so sad. It’s not because I am not in their team, but because I love the team with my whole heart."

The Liberian still feels that the green and maroon brigade has got what it takes to win the league. "Mohun Bagan has a good team, they have good players, especially the foreigners, but this is Kolkata. What I can tell people is that Kolkata football is different. You have to get adjusted to the weather, to the ground. It’s not that they are not good players, Mohun Bagan has one of the best teams this year, I believe they can do well," said Kromah.

What's next/?

Mohun Bagan will face Indian Super League outfit and city rivals ATK at the same venue on August 8. Kibu Vicuna needs to work on a few things before his playerstake the field this Thursday, especially after the disastrous loss to Peerless.

On the other hand, Peerless will be up against BSS Sporting Club after a gap of 17 days on August 22.