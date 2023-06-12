Cambodia vs Bangladesh Prediction and Betting Tips | 15th June 2023

Cambodia host Bangladesh at the National Olympic Stadium in Phnom Penh on Thursday for an international friendly.

The Angkor Warriors play for just the second time this year, having last been seen in action in January 2023 against Thailand in the AFF Championship.

It ended in a 3-1 loss for Cambodia, which also put paid to their progression hopes.

Teerasil Dangda opened the scoring for Thailand from the penalty spot in the added minutes of the first half before Sumanya Purisai made it 2-0 just five minutes into the restart.

Sien Chanthia pulled a goal back for Cambodia in the 68th minute but Dandga restored Thailand's two-goal advantage in the final minute of normal time.

Cambodia have called up 30 players for their friendly game with Bangladesh, including forward Chan Vathanaka. He has 19 goals in 49 games and needs just one more to become the joint all-time top-scorer in their history.

Goalkeeper Reth Lyheng is the only uncapped player in the squad.

Bangladesh play their first and only friendly game before starting the 2023 SAFF Championship next week, wherein they've been drawn alongside Lebanon, the Maldives and Bhutan.

The Bengal Tigers have played two friendly games this year, both against Seychelles, and the two matches ended in a 1-0 win and a defeat respectively.

Head coach Javier Cabrera has summoned 23 players for the upcoming friendly, including captain Jamal Bhuyan, who needs one more cap to become the outright highest appearance-maker in the side's history with 71.

Mitul Marma, Isa Faysal, Shekh Morsalin and Rafiqul Islam are in line to make their international debuts for Bangladesh.

Cambodia vs Bangladesh Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

There have been five previous clashes between the sides, with Bangladesh winning four times over Cambodia and drawing once.

Bangladesh have won their last three clashes with Cambodia, a troika of 1-0 wins in friendlies.

Cambodia have won just two of their last nine games, although those two wins came in just their last four outings.

Bangladesh have won just two of their last eight games, although those two wins have come in the last four outings.

Cambodia vs Bangladesh Prediction

Cambodia (176) are ranked 16 places above Bangladesh (192) in the world but their head-to-head record has been poor, having never beaten the Bengal Tigers before. Their recent form is poor too, and this one could go the away team's way.

Prediction: Cambodia 0-1 Bangladesh

Cambodia vs Bangladesh Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Bangladesh

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No

