Cambodia vs Bangladesh Prediction and Betting Tips | 22nd September

Cambodia host Bangladesh at the Morodok Techo National Stadium in Phnom Penh on Thursday in a friendly game as part of their preparations for the upcoming AFF Championship.

The Angkor Warriors are looking to bounce back from a disappointing Asian Cup qualification in June which saw them finish last in Group D after failing to pick up a single victory.

Bangladesh didn't cover themselves in glory either, losing all three of their group matches in the third round of the same qualifiers to see their qualification push end in a whimper.

The Bengal Tigers also conceded the highest number of goals in the round behind only Nepal (13) and Myanmar (12) with eight, half of which came on the final matchday in a comprehensive 4-1 loss to Malaysia.

Cambodia vs Bangladesh Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

Bangladesh haven't lost to Cambodia in their four previous meeting, winning thrice.

Their last encounter with the Angkor Warriors, which came in March 2019, also ended in a 1-0 friendly victory for the Bengal Tigers, their second in a row in the fixture.

Bangladesh haven't won any of their last seven international games, losing their most recent three - all of which came in the AFC Asia Cup qualifying group stage.

Cambodia have won just one of their four games in 2022 - a 2-1 win over Timor-Leste in a friendly.

The Angkor Warriors also played thrice in the Asia Cup qualifiers, but failed to win any of their fixtures, losing twice and drawing once.

Bangladesh have scored only two goals in six games this calendar year - against Turkmenistan and Malaysia, their most recent two outings.

Cambodia are also set to participate in the AFF Championship in December.

Cambodia vs Bangladesh Prediction

It's been an atrocious year for Bangladesh, who've struggled especially in attack and haven't won a game since November 2021.

Cambodia will look to take advantage of their shortcomings and have home advantage here too.

The Bengal Tigers are likely to take a more defensive approach but the hosts should still be able to cut them apart at the back and secure a victory.

Prediction: Cambodia 2-0 Bangladesh

Cambodia vs Bangladesh Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Cambodia

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No (Bangladesh have scored in only two of their six games this year)

