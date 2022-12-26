Cambodia vs Brunei Prediction and Betting Tips | December 29, 2022

Cambodia will host Brunei at the Morodok Techo National Stadium in Phnom Penh on Thursday (December 29) at the AFF Championship, looking to recover from a loss in their last game.

Having started their campaign with a 3-2 defeat of Philippines, the Angkor Warriors lost 2-1 to Indonesia on matchday two on Friday. Sareth Krya canceled out Egy Vikri's early opener for the Garuda's Team in the 16th minute. Witan Sulaeman then restored their lead in the 35th minute, from which there was no coming back for Cambodia.

The defeat has relegated the side to fourth place in Group A with three points after two games and a goal difference of zero.

Brunei, meanwhile, have had a much worse campaign, losing 5-0 to Thailand in their opening game before suffering a 5-1 humiliation against Philippines. Without a point on board and a goal difference of -9, the Hornets are rock bottom in Group A and look consigned to make an early exit from the tournament once again.

Cambodia vs Brunei Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been eight clashes between the two teams previously, with Cambodia winning five and losing just once - a 3-2 loss in the 2012 AFF Championship.

Since that loss, Cambodia have won their next three fixtures against Brunei by an aggregate of 10-1.

At the AFF Championship, the two teams will clash for the first time since 2016, where Cambodia beat Brunei 3-0.

Following their 2-1 loss to Indonesia, Cambodia have now lost five of their last seven games, winning just once.

Brunei have lost their last three games, conceding 11 times and scoring just once. In 2022, the Hornets have lost six of their eight games.

Brunei are making just their second appearance in the competition, having made their debut in 1996.

Cambodia vs Brunei Prediction

Cambodia are looking to recover from their last defeat and will be confident of their chances considering how Brunei have fared.

To be fair, the Hornets don't have much experience in the competition, and being ranked 190th in the world, they're one of the weakest teams in the world. The Angkor Warriors should nick this one comfortably.

Prediction: Cambodia 2-0 Brunei

Cambodia vs Brunei Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Cambodia

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No

