Cambodia vs Hong Kong Prediction and Betting Tips | 6th September 2023

Cambodia host Hong Kong at the Phnom Penh Olympic Stadium on Thursday in an international friendly.

Playing for only the third time this year, Cambodia are looking to pick up their first win of the 2023 calendar year.

The Koupreys of Cambodia were beaten 3-1 by Thailand in the AFF Championship in January, followed by a 1-0 loss at the hands of Bangladesh in a June friendly.

With the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers set to begin in October, Cambodia will be looking to build momentum ahead of their first-round clash with Pakistan.

Hong Kong, are also yet to see a win this year, drawing one and losing three friendly games.

The Dragons began the year with a 1-1 draw against Singapore, but it has all gone downhill for them since then.

Malaysia beat Hong Kong 2-0, before Vietnam and Thailand pulled off a pair of 1-0 wins over the side.

After this month's double-header against Cambodia and Brunei, Hong Kong begin their World Cup qualifiers against Bhutan in a two-legged affair in the first round.

Cambodia vs Hong Kong Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

Cambodia have never beaten Hong Kong in their previous eight clashes, losing seven.

The only game where Cambodia managed to avoid a defeat to Hong Kong was in September 2019, when the sides played out a 1-1 draw in the FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

Cambodia have failed to score in their last two encounters with Hong Kong, conceding five goals and scoring none.

Hong Kong are winless in their last five clashes, losing their most recent three (and failing to score in all three of them too).

Cambodia have lost both their games in 2023, conceding four times and scoring just once.

Hong Kong are ranked 149th in the world, while Cambodia are ranked 176th.

Cambodia vs Hong Kong Prediction

This is a clash of two lowly ranked teams, who have also struggled in their recent games. Cambodia have lost their last two games, and Hong Kong have been defeated in their last three encounters.

Given the lack of quality in the sides, this could be a damp affair; one that might well end goalless.

Prediction: Cambodia 0-0 Hong Kong

Cambodia vs Hong Kong Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No