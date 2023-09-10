Cambodia vs Macau Prediction and Betting Tips | 11th September 2023

Cambodia will play host to Macau at the Olympic Stadium in an international friendly on Monday.

Cambodia vs Macau Preview

Cambodia are still in search of their first win of the year. They hosted Hong Kong in a friendly match on Thursday, which ended in a 1-1 draw. Interestingly, it was their best result so far in 2023, with their other assignments ending in defeats. Cambodia and Macau are renewing hostilities since their 1-1 draw in 2015.

Koupreys of Cambodia are putting their house in order ahead of next month’s double tie against Pakistan in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers. Cambodia have a lot of work to do to improve a team that have recorded just two victories and six defeats in their last 10 outings.

Macau are looking to shake up their poor form in the last friendly match ahead of the World Cup qualifiers. They lost to Bhutan 2-0 on Wednesday, stretching their losing streak to four games. They have scored one goal in their last five matches in all competitions and have been unsuccessful in their last five trips.

Verdes are yet to qualify for the World Cup. They will be entering the qualification race once again next month, with home and away clashes against Myanmar. The games will also serve as qualifiers for the 2027 AFC Asian Cup, with Macau still hunting for their maiden participation.

Cambodia vs Macau Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Cambodia have won thrice, drawn once and lost once in their last five matches against Macau.

Cambodia have won twice, drawn once and lost twice in their last five home matches.

Cambodia have scored eight goals and conceded eight in their last five matches.

Macau have drawn once and lost four times in their last five away matches.

Cambodia have won once, drawn once and lost thrice in their last five matches while Macau have won once and lost four times.

Cambodia vs Macau Prediction

After snapping a two-game losing streak with a draw against Hong Kong, Cambodia will be eying a win this time. Reung Bimheing and Lim Pisoth are hoping to open their goal account this year. They scored twice in the AFF Championship last December.

Macau head coach Lázaro Oliveira from Angola is under pressure to show some improvement ahead of the qualifiers. However, prevailing over the home side seems a tall order, but a draw would be acceptable for his employers.

Cambodia are expected to come out on top based on form and home advantage.

Prediction: Cambodia 3-1 Macau

Cambodia vs Macau Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Cambodia to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Cambodia to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Macau to score - Yes