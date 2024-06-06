Cambodia vs Mongolia Prediction and Betting Tips | 7th June 2024

Cambodia host Mongolia at the Phnom Penh Olympic Stadium in Phnom Penh on Friday for an international friendly. Both teams were knocked out in the first round of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers, and will hence only play a pair of friendlies this month.

Ranked 179th in the world, Cambodia lost 1-0 on aggregate to Pakistan in the first round of the World Cup qualifiers. Since then, Koupreys played in two friendlies and lost both, a 2-0 defeat to Equatorial Guinea followed by a 4-1 thumping by Guyana, both coming as part of the FIFA Series.

Head coach Félix Dalmás has called up 26 players for this month's double-header against Mongolia, including rising star Sieng Chanthea, who has scored six goals in 32 games for the side.

Angkor Tiger defender Nu Chenmakara and Boeung Ket midfielder Nop David are the only two uncapped players in the squad.

On the other hand, Mongolia lost 1-0 home and away to Afghanistan in the first round of the World Cup qualifiers, ending their campaign prematurely and on a poor note.

Since then, the Blue Wolves were seen in action against Azerbaijan and Tanzania, losing both games. They conceded four goals and scored none, extending their losing run to five games in all competitions, whereas Mongolia haven't won an official clash since June 2022.

Cambodia vs Mongolia Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

There has been just one clash between the sides in history, and it ended in a 1-1 friendly draw in November 2019.

Mongolia have lost their last five games in a row and remain winless in their last eight.

Mongolia have failed to score in their last seven official matches.

Cambodia have lost their last four official games and remain winless in their last five.

Cambodia have scored once in their last five games, although it came in their most recent outing (vs Guyana in a 4-1 loss).

Cambodia are ranked 179th in the world, while Mongolia are a further 12 places behind.

Cambodia vs Mongolia Prediction

Cambodia and Mongolia are both on a low ebb, winless in their last few games and looking toothless in the attack. This could end up being a dour clash, with the sides playing out a draw.

Prediction: Cambodia 1-1 Mongolia

Cambodia vs Mongolia Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes