Cambodia host Pakistan at the Morodok Techo National Stadium in Phnom Penh on Thursday (October 12) in the first leg of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers first round.

The return leg is scheduled for next Tuesday in Islamabad as both sides aim to reach the second round of the campaign.

Ranked 177 in the world, Cambodia are coming off a stunning 4-0 defeat of Macau in a friendly last month, ending a three-game winless run. Sien Chanthea netted a quickfire brace inside 21 minutes before Soeuy Visal and Reung Bunheing netted to bury the Greens.

The Koupreys of Cambodia will look to build on this victory and grab a lead in their tie against a side ranked among the bottom 10 in the world. Pakistan haven't won a game since September 2018, when they beat Bhutan 3-0 in the 2018 SAFF Championship group stage, a run that spans 12 games.

This year, the Falcons have lost seven times, once in a friendly, thrice in the 2023 Mauritius Four Nations Cup and thrice in the 2023 SAFF Championship.

In these seven games, the minnows have struck just one goal - against Djibouti in a 3-1 loss in the Four Nations Cup, with Muhammad Hayat scoring a late consolation strike.

Cambodia vs Pakistan Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Cambodia have won both their previous clashes with Pakistan, in the first round of the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

Cambodia won the first leg 2-0 at home before pulling off a 2-1 victory in Pakistan.

Pakistan are on a 12-game losing streak.

Cambodia have won just one of their last four games, but that victory came in their most recent outing: a 4-0 defeat of Macau.

Cambodia have failed to score in just one of their last seven games while Pakistan have scored just once in their last seven.

Cambodia vs Pakistan Prediction

Cambodia have beaten Pakistan in both their recent clashes and have a better squad on paper. The Falcons, ranked 197th in the world, are one of the worst sides in the world and don't quite have the quality to beat the ASEAN outfit.

Prediction: Cambodia 2-0 Pakistan

Cambodia vs Pakistan Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Cambodia

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No