Cambodia vs Philippines Prediction and Betting Tips | December 20, 2022

Cambodia will host Philippines at the Morodok Techo National Stadium in Phnom Penh on Tuesday (December 20) in their opening game of the 2022 AFF Championship.

The Angkor Warriors have never progressed beyond the group stage of the competition and face another tough road to the knockouts with Thailand, Indonesia and Brunei also in the group. They're on a five-game winless run, losing four.

Cambodia's wait for a first Asia Cup appearance since 1972 continued following a third-round exit, having collected just one point in three games.

Back-to-back defeats to India and Hong Kong ended their progression hopes, but they salvaged some pride by getting a point on the board in their last game to Afghanistan with a goalless draw.

Philippines, meanwhile, also failed to qualify for next year's continental showpiece in Qatar, finishing second to Palestine in their group with four points in three games.

Since then, the Street Dogs have played in two friendlies, winning and losing once apiece and will now look to pull up trees in the ASEAN tournament. They have reached the semifinals four times, the last one in 2018.

Cambodia vs Philippines Head-To-Head and Betting Tips

There have been six clashes between the two sides, with Philippines three.

Philippines have lost to Cambodia just once - a 1-0 defeat in the AFF Championship in December this year.

Philippines and Cambodia last met in a friendly in November 2014, where the Street Dogs won 3-0.

The visitors have won only two of their last five games, losing two.

Cambodia have won just one of their six games this year - a 2-1 win over Timor Leste. Since then, the Angkor Warriors have lost four of their next five and drawn once.

Cambodia vs Philippines Prediction

Philippines have an excellent record against Cambodia, who are ranked 44 places below them and have had a better year than their opponents.

This should be a narrow win for the Street Dogs.

Prediction: Cambodia 0-1 Philippines

Cambodia vs Philippines Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Philippines

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No

