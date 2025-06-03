Cambodia vs Tajikistan Prediction and Betting Tips | 5th June 2025

Tajikistan visit the Olympic Stadium in Phnom Penh to face off with Cambodia on Thursday for an international friendly. Ranked 104th in the world, the Crowns are looking to blow away the cobwebs before resuming their 2027 Asian Cup qualifiers a few days later as they face the Philippines on matchday two.

Their opening game in the round resulted in a slender 1-0 win at home against Timor-Leste back in March, as Vahdat Hanonov struck the only goal of the game in the third minute.

It also marked a decent comeback following a crushing 5-0 friendly defeat to Belarus a few days prior. Now, with three wins from their last four games in all competitions, the Tajiks are looking to build further momentum by picking up a win against minnows, Cambodia.

Head coach Gela Shekiladze has summoned 23 players for this month's double-header against Cambodia and the Philippines, including skipper and veteran midfielder Parvizdzhon Umarbayev. Young and promising forwards, Shahrom Samiev and Shervoni Mabatshoev, are in the mix too.

Only three players - Safarmad Ghafforov, Muso Kakhorov and Azizbek Khaitov - are uncapped in the squad.

Speaking of Cambodia, the Angkor Warriors are looking to end their losing run and stabilize their ship. In their March friendlies, the Southeast Asian side were beaten 2-1 by Vietnam, followed by an identical loss to Aruba. That makes it three defeats in a row for them, having also lost to Thailand in their final game of 2024.

Now the side have called up 23 players to face Tajikistan, including key forward Sieng Chanthea, who has struck eight goals from 42 appearances, while rising star Sa Ty is also included in the squad.

Cambodia vs Tajikistan Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This will be just the second meeting between Cambodia and Tajikistan.

The sides last met in March 20111, which resulted in a 3-0 victory for the Crowns.

The Angkor Warriors have lost their last three games in a row, while the Tajiks have won three of their last four.

Tajikistan are ranked 104th in the world, while Cambodia are in 181st position.

Cambodia vs Tajikistan Prediction

Tajikistan are the form side here and will have fond memories of their last meeting with Cambodia, having soundly beaten them 3-0.

The Crowns will be hoping for a repeat and should be able to beat them once more as the home side are struggling right now.

Prediction: Cambodia 1-2 Tajikistan

Cambodia vs Tajikistan Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Tajikistan to win

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes

