Cambridge United vs West Ham Prediction and Betting Tips | December 6, 2022 

Cambridge United will welcome West Ham to the Abbey Stadium for a club friendly on Tuesday (December 6).

The hosts are coming off a 2-1 defeat at Forest Green in League One on Saturday. Connor Wickham scored an injury time winner from the spot for Forest after Saikou Janneh and Josh March had scored in either half.

West Ham, meanwhile, have not been in action since a 2-0 home defeat against Leicester City in the Premier League before the ongoing 2022 FIFA World Cup break. James Maddison and Harvey Barnes scored in either half to guide the Foxes to victory.

The defeat left the Hammers in 16th spot in the standings, having garnered 14 points from 15 games. Cambridge, meanwhile, are 20th in League One with 20 points.

West Ham have two friendlies lined up before they return to competitive action in the Premier League. David Moyes' side are scheduled to take on Fulham next week.

Cambridge United vs West Ham Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the 10th meeting between the two teams. West Ham have six wins to Cambridge's two.

This will be their first competitive meeting since West Ham won 2-0 at home in the then First Division (Championship) en route gaining promotion to the Premier League.

Ten of Cambrudge's 11 home games across ompetitions this season have seen at least one team fail to score.

West Ham have lost their last three games and have managed just one win from their last five across competitions.

Cambridge United vs West Ham Prediction

West Ham have been poor domestically and are precariously close to the relegation zone. The Hammers need an upturn in fortunes when the season resumes to keep their decade-long stay in the top flight going.

Cambridge United FC 🇺🇦 @CambridgeUtdFC



Mark Bonner reacts to this afternoon's game 🗣 "The supporters here today were absolutely brilliant, they got behind the team all day."Mark Bonner reacts to this afternoon's game 🗣 "The supporters here today were absolutely brilliant, they got behind the team all day."Mark Bonner reacts to this afternoon's game ⬇️

Cambridge, meanwhile, also sit just outside the relegation zone in League One and will need to get a positive result in their next league outing with Plymouth. West Ham houlds claim a comfortable win and also keep a clean sheet.

Prediction: Cambridge United 0-2 West Ham

Cambridge United vs West Ham Betting Tips

Tip 1 - West Ham to win

Tip 2 - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 4 - West Ham to win both halves

