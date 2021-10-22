Cambuur vs Feyenoord prediction, preview, team news and more | Eredivisie 2021-22

The Eredivisie continues at the weekend and will see Cambuur host Feyenoord at the Cambuur-Stadion on Sunday afternoon.

Cambuur have made a fairly decent return to the top flight this season as they have won four of their nine games so far. However, they have lost their last two games with the most recent being a 1-0 loss to Fortuna Sittard.

The Yellow-Blues sit 10th in the Eredivisie with 12 points from nine games, the most of all three newly-promoted sides. They will now be looking to return to winning ways when they face Feyenoord on Sunday.

Like their hosts, Feyenoord are winless in their last two Eredivisie games and were held to a 2-2 draw by RKC Waalwijk in their last game. De Stadionclub, who surrendered a 1-0 lead in the first half, had to fight their way back into the game. They should have won the game but were guilty of wasteful finishing.

The Rotterdam-based club sit fifth in the Eredivisie with 16 points, six behind Ajax at the top of the table. The visitors, however, have a game in hand and will be looking to make the most of it in their Eredivisie title pursuit.

Cambuur vs Feyenoord Head-to-Head

There have been 13 meetings between Cambuur and Feyenoord in the past. Cambuur are winless in all attempts as Feyenoord have won 12 of the matchups. The only other game ended in a draw.

The two sides last met in a cup tie back in 2019. Feyenoord won the game 2-1.

Cambuur Form Guide: L-L-W-W-L

Feyenoord Form Guide: W-D-L-W-W

Cambuur vs Feyenoord Team News

Cambuur

The home side have perhaps the thinnest squad in the Eredivisie this campaign and luckily have no injured players at the moment. Jamie Jacobs and Maxim Gullit have both recovered from their injuries and could feature.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Feyenoord

Mark Diemers and Francesco Antonucci are both out injured and are unavailable for selection. Marcos Senesi missed the last Europa League game due to illness and remains a doubt for this one.

Injured: Mark Diemers, Francesco Antonucci

Doubtful: Marcos Senesi

Suspended: None

Cambuur vs Feyenoord Predicted XI

Cambuur Predicted XI (4-5-1): Sonny Stevens; Doke Schmidt, Calvin Mac-Intosch, Erik Schouten, Alex Bangura; Mees Hoedemakers, Jamie Jacobs, Michael Breij, Robin Maulun, Issa Kallon; Tom Boere

Feyenoord Predicted XI (4-3-3): Justin Bijlow; Tyrell Malacia, Lutsharel Geertruida, Gernot Trauner, Marcus Pedersen; Orkun Kokcu, Jens Toornstra, Guus Til; Alireza Jahanbakhsh, Bryan Linssen, Cyriel Dessers

Cambuur vs Feyenoord Prediction

Cambuur are one of two teams without a draw in the Eredivisie so far this campaign. They have won four games and lost the other five.

Feyenoord will be looking to return to winning ways in the league after failing to win any of their last two games. They will be buoyed by their 3-1 Europa Conference League win over Union Berlin on Thursday and should be able to win.

Prediction: Cambuur 1-2 Feyenoord

