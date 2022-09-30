Cambuur vs PSV Prediction and Betting Tips | October 1, 2022 

Cambuur and PSV Eindhoven will battle for three points in an Eredivisie matchday eight fixture on Saturday (October 1). The game will pit the table-toppers against the team in penultimate position in the standings.

Cambuur are only ahead of bottom-placed Emmen on goal difference, having garnered just four points from seven games. PSV, meanwhile, lead the way at the summit with 18 points after seven outings.

The hosts are coming off a 5-1 defeat at Waalwijk before the international break. The game saw the visitors reduced to ten men in the eighth minute before taking the lead through Ja Jacobs in the 17th minute.

Red cards were shown to Cambuur's coach and defender Alex Bangura. That gave Waalwijk a two-man advantage, which they made it count with four goals in the final 13 minutes.

PSV, meanwhile, edged out Feyenoord in a seven-goal thriller. The lead oscillated between both teams before Armando Obispo scored the winner seven minutes from time.

Cambuur vs PSV Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

PSV have not lost in their last 20 games against Cambuur, winning 17 and drawing three.

The two teams most recently clashed in April, where PSV claimed a 2-1 comeback victory away from home.

Cambuur are on a four-game losing streak

The last four games in this fixture have seen goals at both ends.

Cambuur have the worst home record in the league this season, failing to win or score in four league games at home..

Cambuur vs PSV Prediction

PSV are overwhelming favourites, and Ruud van Nistelrooy's side are expected to claim a comfortable victory against struggling Cambuur.

The hosts have failed to get going this season, with their poor form setting them up as one of the contenders to be relegated.

PSV, meanwhile, have not been at their absolute best in recent weeks, as the Eindhoven outfit have been ravaged by injury woes. However, Van Nistelrooy's men should still have too much firepower to get all three points.

Prediction: Cambuur 1-4 PSV

Cambuur vs PSV Betting Tips

Tip 1 - PSV to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - PSV to lead at half-time

Bold tip - PSV to win and Over 3.5 goals

